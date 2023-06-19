Changes to the city’s drug possession laws that reflect the state’s recently adopted “Blake fix” legislation will be considered at the Yakima City Council’s Tuesday night meeting.
Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law on May 16 bipartisan-supported legislation that will make intentional possession or public use of small amounts of illegal drugs a misdemeanor. The new law was approved during last month’s special legislative session.
The legislation was needed after the state’s Supreme Court, in February 2021, issued the Blake decision that struck down a statute making possession of a controlled substance a felony punishable by as many as five years in prison.
Under the recently signed legislation, possession or public use of small amounts of illegal drugs will be punishable by up to six months in jail for the first two offenses and up to a year in jail on subsequent offenses.
In a memo to council members, Senior Assistant City Attorney Cynthia Martinez said the new ordinance alters the municipal code to prosecute drug possession cases in the city’s municipal court. These include the following acts:
• Knowing possession of counterfeit and/or controlled substances.
• Knowing use of prohibited substances in a public place.
• Knowing possession of pharmaceutical drugs without a prescription.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Martinez recommends that these drug violations be prosecuted within the city of Yakima’s criminal justice system rather than at Yakima County District Court, with the latter option resulting in additional jail and probation costs along with more court filing fees.
“The city prosecution division has a charging unit and a community diversion program,” Martinez wrote in her memo to council members. “The charging unit screens cases before filing, avoiding costs on nonviable cases. The diversion program will be retooled to handle ‘Blake’ diversions, which are encouraged in the legislation.
“The municipal court is seeking to have a more active role in the community diversion program, which will only strengthen the program,” she added. “In contrast, the Yakima County criminal justice system does not have these resources at the district court level.”
Six-year transportation plan
Also on Tuesday’s agenda are three public hearings, one of which considers the adoption of a six-year transportation plan from 2024-29.
This plan must include all transportation projects that will use state gas tax revenue or federal funding. Two new projects have been added to the city’s transportation program during the 2024-29 timeframe:
• A roundabout at 40th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard.
• Sidewalk improvements on Prasch Avenue.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., with public hearings set to begin at 6 p.m.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060. Remote watch options will be available at the city website.
