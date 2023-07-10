Yakima officials are asking every city department receiving general fund money to submit 10% budget-cut proposals. The latest, covering the public works department, could cut into snow removal, popular concerts and movie nights, and the Fisher Park Golf Course.
The Yakima City Council will hear Public Works Director Scott Schafer’s proposed budget cuts during its 4 p.m. study session Tuesday, July 11, at the Yakima Convention Center, Room G.
The public works department uses general fund money in four major areas: City Hall facilities, engineering, streets and traffic, and parks and recreation. Schafer is proposing 10% cutbacks in all four areas.
While several cuts would eliminate employee positions that currently are vacant, other cutbacks would be to services such as hiring contractors to help with snow removal from residential streets.
This would save the city $225,000 each year, but would delay the clearing of residential streets when 3 or more inches of snow fall in Yakima, Schafer wrote in a memo to the council.
Proposed cutbacks to the parks and recreation department would save $310,000 but eliminate the Beyond the Bell day-care program, summer camps at Miller and Kissel parks, summer movie nights at Chesterley Park, and summer concert nights at Franklin Park.
Another proposed cut would close the city-operated Fisher Park Golf Course, with a potential savings of $72,000.
“This would eliminate a popular quality-of-life activity,” Schafer wrote of the golf course’s possible closure.
Tuesday night’s study session is the fifth of seven scheduled budget review study sessions, all of which presented or will present proposals to cut 10% from each department funded by the city’s general fund. That fund, which pays for the majority of city services, is projected to run a deficit beginning in 2025.
City Manager Bob Harrison said the proposals and City Council comments and suggestions on them will be considered when a list of recommended cutbacks is presented to the council in August or September.
