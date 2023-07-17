Three options for downtown parking and a discussion of the issue will be part of Tuesday’s Yakima City Council meeting agenda.
Earlier this month, City Council members learned the Downtown Association of Yakima board unanimously endorsed a proposal from three business owners to increase downtown parking revenue while keeping most of the free, two-hour parking spaces.
The proposal from downtown business and property owners Joe Mann, Ben Hittle and Steve Mercy would increase from 30% to 60% the number of spaces in the five downtown parking lots reserved for monthly parking permits. The cost of those permits would also increase, from $40 to $50 per month.
Mann said this would create 260 spaces (out of the 429 spaces in the five city-owned lots) for monthly permit parking and would leave the remaining 1,666 on-street and parking lot spaces for free, two-hour use by customers and other downtown visitors.
The proposal is an alternative to a downtown parking plan approved, then delayed, by a divided City Council in October that would have established a new system of paid downtown parking to provide additional funding to repair and maintain the five city-owned lots.
City Manager Bob Harrison wrote a memo to the council asking for direction on how the city should proceed on downtown parking. He offered three suggested options:
• Leave the current downtown parking code as is.
• Endorse the business owners’ downtown parking plan and direct city staff to draft changes to the municipal codes that incorporate it.
• Choose another alternative for downtown parking.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a resolution accepting a $20,000 Washington State Department of Natural Resources grant toward the development of an urban forestry management plan for Yakima.
This grant money would allow the city to hire a professional consultant to develop a plan through public outreach, a review of existing ordinances and data, recommended policies to improve the vitality of the urban forest, and an implementation plan, Public Works Director Scott Schafer wrote in a memo to council members.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available at the city website.
