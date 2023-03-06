Two public hearings, one on an annexation request and another for a rezoning, are planned during Tuesday’s Yakima City Council meeting.
The Prickly Pear annexation request would add 10 parcels covering 103 acres into the city limits. The parcels are located near Sorenson Road and South 38th Avenue, just south of the Sozo Sports Complex.
Yakima planning department officials are recommending approval of the annexation request, as the land is within the urban growth area, directly adjacent to and contiguous with existing city limits.
“The Prickly Pear Annexation creates a logical service boundary based on existing access factors and anticipated future development in the area,” the planning department said.
“Future development in and around the Sozo Sports Complex will extend Sorenson Road west from South 38th Avenue with connector roads/driveways extending to Ahtanum Road and South 52nd Avenue.”
If approved by the City Council, the Yakima County Boundary Review Board has final consideration of the annexation request.
The rezone request concerns changing a parcel at 1406 S. Fair Ave. from residential to business zoning. The property, just south of East Nob Hill Boulevard, would be used for an automotive sales business.
The hearings begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall, 129 N. Second St.
Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include a request to rename the Yakima Convention & Event Center’s south ballroom in honor of former Mayor Kathy Coffey; a review of 2022 by Yakima Valley Tourism CEO and President John Cooper; and an update on the state legislative session.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available at the city website.
