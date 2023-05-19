Yakima City Council members discussed the creation of a community partnership coalition to address chronic repeat offenders of misdemeanor crime, particularly in the downtown area.
These crimes include public urination, vandalism, trespassing and other misdemeanors. Police department statistics show that between January 2020 and March 2023, nearly a dozen offenders have committed 10 or more of these offenses, council member Soneya Lund said at Tuesday's council meeting.
“We’ve seen the list of 30 or 40 people who are chronic offenders,” Lund said. “Even providers of homeless services have told us they’re spending a lot (of money) on these petty property crimes.”
Other council members said business owners have reached out to them personally and to city officials asking for solutions to the downtown vandalism and trespassing, with many crimes committed by those experiencing homelessness or substance addiction.
“We have all heard from business owners on this issue,” council member Holly Cousens said. “This is a good first step and a chance to brainstorm on solutions.”
Council members Matt Brown and Patricia Byers said the Legislature’s special session to re-establish public drug use a gross misdemeanor earlier Tuesday — a bill immediately signed by Gov. Jay Inslee — was another positive step, and they were hopeful community members, business owners and other government officials could work together with the city on the problem.
City Manager Bob Harrison said his office will identify and extend invitations to business owners and others who would like to be part of the coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.