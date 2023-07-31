Public comment will be sought on the city of Yakima’s use of federal Community Development Block Grants to help provide low- and moderate-income housing during the City Council’s Wednesday evening meeting.
The CDBG program, funded by the federal Housing and Urban Development agency, has three primary objectives: to benefit low- and moderate-income persons, to assist with problems relating to slum and blight, and to assist with urgent health and welfare needs, Assistant City Manager Rosylen Oglesby told council members in a memo.
Oglesby wrote that the program can provide assistance in a broad range of activities and services, but at least 70% of all funds must be spent on assisting people with issues related to low income.
The program can only assist a low- or moderate-income person with issues relating to housing, which can range from new construction of single-family dwellings to rental housing and down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, she wrote.
A draft of Yakima’s 2023 action plan is available at the Office of Neighborhood Development Services and the city clerk’s office at City Hall, and on the city of Yakima’s website at yakimawa.gov/services/neighborhood-development-services.
Written comments are being accepted during a 30-day period ending Wednesday, Aug. 2. A first public hearing was held during the July 26 Yakima Planning Commission meeting, and the second required public hearing is at Wednesday’s council meeting.
All written and spoken comments at the public hearings will be included in the final 2023 action plan submitted to HUD, Oglesby wrote in her memo.
Wednesday’s meeting, held one night later than normal due to Tuesday’s National Night Out activities, begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available at the city website.
