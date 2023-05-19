City Council members quickly agreed that the city of Yakima should be one of the largest contributors toward a fund that will help reestablish a second daily flight to and from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
A resolution authorizing $125,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to be used for the Air Service Development Fund was unanimously approved at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Council member Holly Cousens said it was important for residents to understand the money is federal ARPA funding and not from the city’s general fund.
“These are federal funds that have to be spent within a specific period of time,” Cousens said.
Last week, Yakima Air Terminal Director Rob Hodgman said a $500,000 minimum rate guarantee is needed for Alaska Airlines subsidiary Horizon Air to restore the early-morning departure and late-night arrival between Yakima and Sea-Tac.
Yakima Assistant City Manager Rosylen Oglesby said the city is partnering with the Yakima County Development Association to raise the $500,000, and ARPA funds may be used to help industries such as travel, tourism and hospitality that were affected by the COVID pandemic.
During a May 11 meeting discussing the air service fund, Hodgman said the cities of Yakima and Union Gap, along with Yakima County, would provide $230,000 of the guarantee money, with local businesses and community members being asked to provide the rest.
Horizon Air reduced its schedule to a single, early afternoon flight to and from Yakima in September 2022, down from four flights a day before the pandemic. Horizon reduced flights to several Northwest communities last year due to a lack of pilots and a switch to new aircraft.
Hodgman believes the additional flights could be restored in September of this year if the minimum rate guarantee goal is met, and noted that several other communities in the Northwest and elsewhere have provided similar funding to airlines to re-establish flights or establish new service.
On Tuesday night, Oglesby said the $500,000 is an “overage” fund to cover costs and potential losses of re-establishing the flight over the next year.
If Alaska/Horizon does need any of the $500,000 for that purpose, or uses only part of the guarantee money, it could be used to add more flights in the future, Oglesby said.
