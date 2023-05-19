Yakima City Council members voted 5-2 Tuesday to approve a draft Pride Month proclamation, which will be read at the June 6 City Council meeting.
Without discussion, council members Matt Brown and Patricia Byers voted against the draft proclamation.
It proclaims the month of June as “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, asexual, aromantic, queer, two-spirit, nonbinary and intersex pride month” in Yakima.
The proclamation also “encourages all people in our city to join in celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion and equal protection under the law.”
It recognizes the Stonewall uprising of 1969, generally recognized as the catalyst of the gay rights movement, and states “the City of Yakima values the diversity and contributions of all its residents, including those who identify as LBGTQ+, and recognizes the ongoing struggles and challenges faced by the LBGTQ+ community.”
The proclamation also states “the City of Yakima and its officials acknowledge and promote a more respectful, supportive, and inclusive society where LBGTQ+ individuals can live freely, feel safe, and be free from discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity” and “celebrates the contributions and achievements of the LBGTQ+ community, including those of its own residents, and recognizes the important role that LBGTQ+ individuals have played and continue to play in shaping the history and culture of our city.”
