The director of the Yakima Basin Fish and Wildlife Recovery Board will give a report about the organization’s efforts with fish populations and water resources at a City Council study session Tuesday.
Executive Director Alex Conley will provide an overview of the organization and an update on projects impacting the city of Yakima, including trail and flood management near Cowiche Creek, fish passage in the Naches River, the Nelson Dam removal and replacement, and the gap-to-gap wastewater management plan.
The nonprofit group is the lead entity for the Yakima Basin securing funds from the state Salmon Recovery Funding Board and federal Pacific Coast Salmon Recovery Fund. It serves the Yakama Nation and Yakima, Kittitas and Benton counties.
Also at the study session, council members will discuss topics for an upcoming council retreat scheduled for Feb. 28.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 129 N. Second St. To comment, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available at the city website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.