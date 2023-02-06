A road improvement project planned for Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima was awarded $1.3 million by the Washington state Transportation Improvement Board.
Road overlay and ADA curb improvements are planned from Fourth to 28th avenues along West Nob Hill Boulevard, according to the city.
The project has been split into two stages for construction: Fourth Avenue to 15th Avenue, and 15th Avenue to 28th Avenue. The $1,355,000 award would be put toward the 15th Avenue to 28th Avenue section.
The grant funds are sourced from fuel tax revenue, and the city is required to provide a 20% match.
The Yakima City Council could accept the grant award at a meeting Tuesday. The item is part of the consent agenda and is considered routine.
Also at the meeting, the council will discuss the proclamation process, review the city’s donation policy and consider a $2 million request by the YWCA to help fund an emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 129 N. Second St. To comment, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available at the city website.
