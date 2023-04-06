Two grants totaling more than $1.2 million will help pay for next year’s construction of roundabouts at the intersection of Fruitvale Boulevard, 34th Avenue and River Road.
The Yakima City Council accepted the grants without discussion as part of its consent agenda at Tuesday night’s meeting.
City Engineer Bill Preston said the dual roundabouts – one at the 34th Avenue/Fruitvale Boulevard intersection and the other at the River Road/34th Avenue intersection just south of it – are scheduled to be built in 2024, at an estimated cost of $1.8 million.
The city received $1,012,898 in federal funding for the project in 2016, and that money has been used for engineering, right-of-way acquisition and other expenses, Public Works Director Scott Shafer informed council members.
A new $1 million grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s 2022 supplemental transportation budget will further assist the project, Shafer wrote in a memo to council. No local match is required to receive the WSDOT funding.
The second new grant, from the National Highway Freight Program, will provide $228,000 toward the roundabouts. This grant requires a 13.5% local match, Shafer wrote in his memo.
Last year, the city reached a $3 million legal settlement with the family of a man injured in a 2015 collision at the North 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard intersection, with the sum paid by the city’s insurance.
City Attorney Sara Watkins noted at the time that safety improvements were planned at the intersection, specifically mentioning a double-lane roundabout at the 34th Avenue/Fruitvale intersection and a smaller roundabout at the 34th Avenue/River Road intersection.
