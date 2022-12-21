The Yakama Nation was awarded $295,000 in past costs for its role in the cleanup of hazardous materials at the site of a former landfill on Yakima city property.
The judgment was issued Dec. 13 in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Washington following an offer from the city.
The award reimburses the Yakama Nation for the time and costs associated with its response to the leaching of hazardous substances into the land at the former landfill site, including heavy oils, lead, arsenic and nitrate, as found by the Department of Ecology.
It also provided that the city is liable for future costs incurred by the tribe for cleanup activities at the site, Yakama Nation Tribal Council Chairman Gerald Lewis said in a news release.
The former landfill sits on two parcels adjacent to the Yakima River east of North Eighth Street and north of East E Street. The area is part of the Boise Cascade mill site economic development project and the East-West Corridor, and the Yakima River is a fishing place for tribal people, a right protected by treaty.
The city used the land as a disposal site for solid waste between 1963 and 1972, when the Yakima County Health Department shut down the landfill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.