The Washington State Department of Agriculture’s offices in Yakima, 21 N. First Ave., will reopen to the public beginning Monday, April 3.
While there are no requirements for masking, WSDA will provide masks for those who are visiting and want to voluntarily wear them.
WSDA programs operating in Yakima include the fruit and vegetable inspection program, the natural resource assessment section, the pest program, pesticide management, the chemical and hop laboratory and the seed program.
Pesticide license testing will also resume at the Yakima office building. Specific locations of testing sessions for each week are listed on the Exams and Study Materials page in the “WSDA Testing Locations” table.
Visitors will have to sign in at the front desk and be escorted to their meeting place by a WSDA staff member.
WSDA closed all state facilities to the public March 25, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the closure, WSDA continued to support the state’s agricultural infrastructure, providing inspections and other services to maintain the viability of Washington’s food supply chain.
Customers and the public can also reach WSDA staff for regular business and assistance by phone and email. Visit agr.wa.gov/contact-us for program and staff contact information.
