With general fund shortfalls predicted within the next five years, Yakima city officials presented a variety of alternate revenue sources the city council could consider in lieu of, or perhaps in combination with, spending cuts.
Whether the options would be acceptable or politically possible is another matter, several council members said.
Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines, the city’s director of finance and budget, presented new revenue options at the council’s Tuesday night study session. The discussion followed her February general fund forecast that revenues will fall short of expenses beginning in 2025.
“Budget reductions of 10% across the board for the general government services will save approximately $7.3 million, but this will not resolve the underlying deficit between available resources and the cost of maintaining current and existing levels of service,” Ferrer-Santa Ines wrote in a memo to council members.
“Without additional revenue generation, the only option left is to reduce service levels,” she added. “One single (alternative revenue) option will not fully address the structural imbalance of the general fund.”
Deficit predictions
At the council’s Feb. 28 retreat, Ferrer-Santa Ines showed the general fund figures from 2021, estimated year end numbers from 2022, budgeted numbers for 2023 and 2024 and projected amounts for 2025 through 2027.
After comparing revenues and expenditures, a 16.7% reserve is subtracted from the remaining general fund balance. This amount, which is one-sixth of the year’s budget, reflects two months of operational expenses, Ferrer-Santa Ines said.
For example, in 2021 the general fund had a beginning balance of $13.3 million, $65.8 million in revenues and $63.8 in expenditures, leaving an excess of $15.3 million. After the 16.7% policy reserve amount ($10.7 million) is subtracted, the net fund balance after 2021 was $4.6 million.
The net fund balance remained roughly the same in 2022, Ferrer-Santa Ines reported, but it is predicted to decline rapidly moving forward. The 2023 budget projects a $2.5 million net fund balance; it dwindles to $599,000 after 2024; and is estimated to be negative-$3.7 million in 2025, she reported.
By 2027, the final year in Ferrer-Santa Ines’ projections, the beginning year balance is only $3.6 million, and there are $8.2 million more in anticipated expenses than revenues, leaving a negative-$4.6 million fund balance. After the reserve amount is considered, the net fund balance for 2027 is negative-$19.4 million.
The basic problem
As Yakima City Manager Bob Harrison told council members Tuesday evening, their task is simple in theory but complicated in reality: a combination of more revenue and less expenditures is needed, and soon, to prevent general fund deficits.
In recent years, the situation was aided greatly by an influx of federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds during the pandemic, Harrison said. For example, $6.6 million in ARPA funds was used to purchase 57 new police vehicles and two fire engines in 2021-22.
But without those federal dollars, the growth in general fund revenues begins to slow in 2023 and beyond. Revenues increased from $65.8 to $71 million between 2021 and 2022, an increase of 7.9%, but the revenue increases over the next five budget years range between 1.1% and 2.8%.
The city is restricted to a 1% year over year property tax increase after Washington voters approved Initiative 747 in 2001, Ferrer-Santa Ines noted.
“Meanwhile, inflation remains high and labor contracts have negotiated cost of living increases as high as 5.5%,” she said. “This is no match for a 1% increase in property tax and the volatility of sales tax collections.”
There is also public misunderstanding of how much the city receives from residents’ property taxes and customers’ sales taxes, several council members said Tuesday evening.
Property taxes in 2023 will be $9.23 per $1,000 in assessed value, Ferrer-Santa Ines said. The city of Yakima receives $2.07, or 22%, of those property taxes, with school districts, Yakima County and other government entities receiving the rest.
The vast majority of the 8.3% sales tax consumers pay goes to the state, which receives 6.5 cents worth of tax on every dollar spent on tax-eligible items. Of the 8.3 cents of sales tax per dollar, the city of Yakima receives 0.85 cents, Ferrer-Santa Ines said.
Possible funding sources
Tuesday night’s study session ended with Ferrer-Santa Ines presenting seven types of taxes or fees the city council could impose, and three options which would require voter approval.
Although a few of these revenue sources were discussed, no vote on any of them was taken Tuesday, and several were questioned as being unworkable or untenable among Yakima residents.
Among the seven types of taxes or fees, the city currently collects utility taxes on sewer, solid waste, stormwater and water; traffic and parking fines; and a $20 vehicle license fee that must be spent on road projects within a transportation benefit district.
Four other revenue options are not currently imposed: a business and occupation (B&O) tax, admission tax, impact fees and transportation benefit district sales tax.
Harrison said the city has purposefully avoided a B&O tax and impact fees to remain “business friendly” and encourage economic development.
“We’ve never imposed these,” he said of impact fees. “We’re one of the only cities I think (in Washington) that doesn’t charge impact fees.”
Council member Holly Cousens said an admission tax, which would be assessed on most events within the city limits requiring tickets, was a bad idea. While exemptions such as school events exist, other festivities such as the Central Washington State Fair would be subject to the admission tax.
“It already can be expensive for a family to go to the fair,” Cousens said. “And these types of businesses really struggled during COVID. This would just make it harder.”
Harrison said the city of Puyallup generated $1.5 million in admission taxes just from tickets to last year’s state fair.
A citywide referendum to “lift the levy lid” was on the ballot in 2020 and failed among voters, Harrison said.
Council member Matt Brown asked when, if ever, the 1% property tax increase limit was waived by voters and no one at the meeting could recall it over the past two decades. Brown said with the high rate of inflation over the past year, it would be tough to convince residents to add more expenses.
The other two voter-approved options would be the creation of a regional fire authority as a separate taxing authority and/or the creation of a metropolitan park district, which would provide a dedicated funding source for parks and recreation activities, Ferrer-Santa Ines said.
Both of those options were previously discussed, and not acted on, by city council members over the past 10 years, she added, noting that the funds the authority and district would provide might not be enough to cover the entire fire and parks operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.