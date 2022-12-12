Wapato's 2023 budget is behind schedule.
The city has yet to release a preliminary budget to the public and has not scheduled a final budget hearing, city officials confirmed.
Cities are required to make a preliminary budget available to taxpayers six weeks before the upcoming fiscal year, under state law and the state auditor's Budgeting, Accounting and Reporting System (BARS). That was Nov. 20.
A final budget hearing is supposed to be held on the first Monday of December and be completed no later than 25 days before the next fiscal year — Dec. 7, according to BARS.
Interim City Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Davis said in a Dec. 7 interview the city has a draft budget.
Officials in Wapato expect to finalize the budget before Dec. 31 and hold public hearings before then. Mayor Margaret Estrada said the city would have a work session on Dec. 14 about the budget. Public Works Director Jeff Schumaker said this was “pretty normal” and that officials would work Christmas Eve, if necessary, to pass a 2023 budget.
In Washington, cities are required to hold three public hearings related to the upcoming annual budget, at which residents and community members can learn about the new budget and share opinions, according to the Municipal Research and Services Center. There is a revenue hearing, usually regarding tax revenue, which Wapato had on Nov. 7.
Cities must also have a preliminary budget hearing before the final budget hearing and start a final budget hearing no later than that first Monday, according to state law.
Wapato has had neither public hearing, and the city has yet to share a preliminary 2023 budget with the public.
This is not the first time the city of Wapato has struggled to comply with state laws. A state audit in late 2021 found “significant weaknesses” in Wapato's financial systems. In their response to the findings, the city said many of the responsible officials were no longer employed and that new employees were receiving guidance and training.
In 2019, Keith Workman won the city's mayoral election on a platform of government transparency and accountability.
Wapato has undergone several changes in its leadership since then. Estrada was appointed mayor in January after Workman died. She works full-time as a schoolteacher in addition to her mayoral duties. Davis is the interim clerk-treasurer and has been serving in the role for the past year.
In an interview this past week, Estrada said she was learning more about the job and the budget process.
Eric Lowell is a finance consultant at the MRSC, a nonprofit that advises local governments in Washington and provides legal and policy guidance. He said many of the inquiries he receives are from smaller cities regarding budget processes. In an interview, he didn't comment specifically about Wapato, but provided information about the municipal budgeting process generally.
“One of the biggest challenges I see is you’ve got a lot of people who are new to local government finance and don’t know everything you need to know,” he said.
Kathleen Cooper, director of communications at the state Auditor's Office, said that staff turnover and loss of knowledge can lead to challenges for local governments.
She said the state Auditor's Office offers training on BARS and other audited processes multiple times a year.
"We don't mandate people to take training from us, but we recommend it," Cooper said.
Lowell recommended reaching out to the MRSC or similar small cities nearby for support. Local officials don’t always have help or support when navigating complex bureaucratic processes and laws, he said.
He said the MRSC has a calendar for annual budgets that it updates regularly on its website, where there are also other resources available to the public. The state auditor has a BARS manual available on its website with a budget calendar for cities and counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.