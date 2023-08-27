Difficulty finding candidates for more than a dozen open positions. “Manna from heaven” to help purchase new vehicles and equipment. A looming general fund shortfall that could force staffing and service reductions.
All three issues were discussed Tuesday night as the Yakima City Council, City Manager Bob Harrison and Yakima police and fire chiefs Matt Murray and Aaron Markham addressed staffing shortages and potential budget cutbacks in their departments.
The three-hour meeting reviewed a long list of budget cut proposals presented to council members over the past three months, and the use of pandemic-era American Rescue Plan Act federal funding to buy equipment and pay for several other city projects.
“All (ARPA) projects need to start by the end of 2024, and need to be completed by the end of 2026,” Harrison said.
A total of $26.2 million in ARPA revenue was received by the city of Yakima in 2021 and 2022, and nearly $7.5 million of that total has been used to replace police and fire vehicles, Harrison said.
“It was almost like manna from heaven,” Harrison told council members, noting funding had not been set aside for new vehicles. “We would have been really challenged to not have that equipment available.”
Murray said the police department has received all but one of the 57 new vehicles, and so far 32 have been deployed on the road. He noted that the new ones will say “delivering exceptional customer service” under the Yakima Police logo.
The remainder of the new vehicles are still being outfitted with lights, radio systems and other equipment, Murray said.
“Everybody in the country was looking for (police) cars,” he added.
Markham said the fire department should be receiving two new fire engines by November, with the third expected to arrive in the spring.
Staffing shortages
Without the ARPA funding, the city’s only choice to produce enough money to replace 57 police vehicles and three fire engines would have been laying off police officers and firefighters, Harrison said.
As it was, the city “froze” five vacant police officer positions, leaving them open to help finance the new vehicles, radios and other equipment, Harrison said. An additional 10 police officer positions remain vacant and could be eliminated if proposed cuts are enacted for the city’s 2025-26 budget.
The fire department entered 2023 with a shortage of five firefighter positions, forcing the department to use off-duty employees earning overtime pay to fill in the gaps on station crews, Markham said.
Other firefighters resigned, retired or were out on prolonged leave before five new hires could complete their training academy work, leaving the YFD short 18 positions at one point this spring.
Through April, Markham told council members YFD paid $916,000 in overtime for the first four months of 2023, almost three times the amount budgeted.
District 5 council member Soneya Lund asked Markham if the department had “turned the corner” on its overtime crisis, and he replied that 16 firefighters have been hired in the past year.
“We have made huge strides … this year we’re hiring firefighters as quickly as we’ve been able to,” Markham added. “There were days we had to use eight or nine people (on overtime pay) ... Now we’re down to an average of two.”
He said two firefighters soon will return from injuries, further helping the current staffing situation.
The shortages in both personnel and budgeted overtime pay forced the YFD to de-staff the Yakima airport fire station for two hours each day, Harrison said. This affects coverage both of Station 94's immediate area and other parts of the city when other stations respond to calls, Markham said.
One source of emergency personnel funding is immediately available.
Some of the ARPA projects Harrison reviewed Tuesday night have cost less than anticipated or might not work at all, such as a proposed $1.25 million Yakima Arts Center.
Harrison suggested $1 million in ARPA funding could be repurposed as a one-time enhancement to general fund revenues that would cover anticipated and already-incurred 2023 expenses such as overtime for Yakima firefighters.
Other vacant positions, both in YPD and numerous other city departments, will remain unfilled and be trimmed from the 2023-24 general fund budget in amendments made this fall, Harrison said.
These eliminated positions include a third YPD captain position, the police services manager position, and two vacant SunComm telecommunicator positions. These job cuts will save roughly $527,000, according to a list presented to council members.
Both Murray and Markham emphasized that new hires require additional equipment and training costs on top of the salary and benefits for each position.
Future fire, police budget cuts
The two biggest YPD and YFD budget cutback proposals – eliminating the 10 vacant police officer positions, which would save $1.52 million, and cutting 12 firefighter positions, saving $1.72 million – were not considered Tuesday night and will be part of next year’s 2025-26 budget discussion, council members decided by consensus.
Nearly all of the City Council members issued statements earlier this month noting their support for the police and fire departments, and their desire to avoid “any potential cuts to frontline emergency responders.”
But Harrison emphasized Tuesday night that general fund revenues – including budget transfers – will fall short of expenses beginning in 2025. The 2023 budget has a $2.5 million net fund balance; it dwindles to $599,000 after 2024; and is estimated to be negative-$3.7 million in 2025.
This is what prompted Harrison to ask each department that receives general fund revenue to cut 10% of its expenses for the 2025-26 budget, and those proposals were presented to council members in a series of seven study sessions between May and the beginning of August.
“The city isn’t in a financial crisis today,” he said. “Our whole intention of going through this process was to say … there’s an iceberg ahead and we’ve got to think about changing course. Otherwise when we hit the 2025-26 budget we will have a financial crisis.
“I know public safety (is) a priority, and police and fire get 65% of all the general fund revenues,” Harrison added, noting several other city services such as street repair, traffic signal studies and snowplowing contribute to public safety.
Cutting the 12 firefighter positions, which would require the closure of Station 92 at 7707 Tieton Drive due to the resulting staffing shortage, is an outcome all council members would like to avoid, but without revenue and expense adjustments it may have to happen in the near future, Harrison said.
“We talked about closing the fire station on the west side. We’re not saying close the fire station tomorrow,” he said. “What we’re saying is, unless we change the game, we’re going to be talking about closing the fire station next year – whether the council wants to talk about it or not. That’s the reality of where we are.”
Possible solutions
Council members previously approved a study and a "request for proposals" regarding the establishment of a Regional Fire Authority, and they reiterated their support for that possibility Tuesday night.
Lund told Harrison to invite potential partners in a fire district to a joint meeting with Yakima officials and continue progress toward a possible RFA.
District 3 council member Patricia Byers noted that an RFA requires the support of voters in a referendum to create it. While studies from 10 years ago indicated that support was lacking, “we have a different situation today” and residents’ opinions toward a regional fire district should be gauged again.
Other tax and revenue options council members said they would consider included an admissions tax on movies, the Central Washington State Fair and other entertainment events, and impact fees assessed to developers to help pay for streets, sewer lines and other infrastructure needed for new construction.
A funding option that was not mentioned Tuesday but had been extensively discussed previously was asking voters to increase the EMS levy for Yakima residents.
In June, Markham said local governments in Washington are allowed to impose a maximum property tax of $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed value for emergency medical services.
Last year, voters renewed a countywide EMS levy of $0.25 per $1,000 of assessed value, which will be in effect from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2029. Markham said that leaves another 25 cents of potential EMS levy that Yakima property owners could pay to support the city’s fire department.
If approved by voters, the additional 25-cent EMS levy would generate $2.566 million in annual tax revenue based on 2023 assessed value data for city property, Markham said.
