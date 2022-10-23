Yakima County Commissioners Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde have agreed to a $60,000 settlement in lawsuits alleging they violated the Open Public Meetings Act.
The lawsuits were filed in the spring of 2021 by Yakima County Commissioner candidate Angie Girard, who seeks to unseat McKinney in the November general election, and Thurston County open government advocate Arthur West.
Even though commissioners were sued in their individual capacity, the county will reimburse them for attorney fees and pay the settlement, Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said.
Under state law and county code, Brusic has the authority to indemnify elected officials in such matters if they were performing their duties in good faith.
“After reviewing the above law and examining the facts underlying the two suits named above, it is my decision to have Yakima County reimburse and indemnify all three of you ... You were performing your official duties in good faith,” Brusic said in an Aug. 1, 2022, memo to commissioners.
McKinney said the settlement wasn’t an admission of guilt.
“The terms of the settlement are simple and concise: ‘The associated payments and agreements herein are not to be construed as any form of admission of liability...’ “ she said, citing the settlement.
Girard and West alleged commissioners — who also serve on the board of health — held several meetings via email and in closed sessions in violation of the OPMA.
They alleged commissioners committed more than 100 violations.
The allegations stemmed from an ordinance devised and approved by commissioners that gave them more power over the health board. That came at a time when commissioners repeatedly disagreed with state mandates concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both lawsuits filed in Yakima County Superior Court were combined for discovery purposes and the settlement applies to both. The cases were dismissed against McKinney and Linde on Oct. 13.
Initially the civil lawsuits were filed against the Yakima Health District Board of Directors and McKinney, Linde and Commissioner Ron Anderson.
All three commissioners were sued individually in West’s lawsuit but only McKinney and Linde were named individually in Girard’s.
This past summer, Anderson agreed to a $5,500 settlement that dismissed the cases against him. He also agreed to complete OPMA training for local officials.
The county will reimburse Anderson for his attorney fees and settlement costs, Brusic said.
In the recent settlement, $30,000 goes to West, $25,000 to Girard and $5,000 to Girard’s attorney, Liz Hallock, who is running for District 14 state House seat.
The settlement also requires McKinney and Linde to complete OPMA training for local officials.
No way to put lipstick on that pig. They cheated, they got caught, and they paid for their cheating. So offensive that the money will not come from their bank accounts.
Girard, West and Hallock, all far left Marxist Democrats, using harassment lawsuits as a weapon. No honor, no integrity. Shame on these political hacks.
McKinney, Linde and Anderson, all of them fascist Republicans, think they are above the law. The lawsuit proved they hide their meetings from public view. McKinney lies about wanting transparency
