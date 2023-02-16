A shakeup at the Sunnyside City Fire Department involves more than just the chief.
City Fire Chief Ken Anderson and Assistant Fire Chief Paul Sullivan have been placed on paid leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation, according to a news release and city officials.
Assistant Fire Chief Cameron Haubrich is serving as acting fire chief, the release said.
Initially, the city didn't provide the Yakima Herald-Republic with the news release. A resident forwarded a screenshot of it to a reporter.
City Manager Elizabeth Alba confirmed Anderson was on leave, and wouldn't discuss the matter.
Administrative Services Director Jamison Horner said Thursday that Sullivan was placed on administrative leave as well.
The release didn’t provide the nature of the internal investigation.
“This is a personnel issue and there will be no further comments from city staff or officials at this time,” the release said.
This is the second city department to face a shakeup with its top official recently.
In November, City Manager Elizabeth Alba fired longtime police Chief Albert Escalera and placed Cmdr. Scott Bailey on paid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Bailey left the department before the investigation concluded.
Alba appointed Sgt. Robert Layman as acting police chief and in January made the appointment permanent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.