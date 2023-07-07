Legislators from the 13th Legislative District have scheduled six in-person town hall meetings next week.
State Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, and state Reps. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, and Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy, will be traveling around Grant, Kittitas and Yakima counties to hear from constituents and provide an update on their work in the state Legislature.
Constituents, media and local elected officials are encouraged to attend the following in-person meetings:
Monday, July 10
• Tieton City Square Park, 601 Maple St., Tieton, 4 p.m.
• Terrace Heights Civic Center, 4011 Commonwealth Road, Yakima, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11
• Cle Elum Senior Center, 719 Third St., Cle Elum, 4 p.m.
• Ellensburg City Hall, 501 N. Anderson St., Ellensburg, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12
• Masto Conference Center, 7611 Bolling St. N.E., Moses Lake, 4 p.m. (in the ATEC Building at Big Bend Community College)
• Port of Quincy, 101 F St. S.W., Quincy, 7 p.m.
