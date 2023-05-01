A longtime businessman and community volunteer plans to run for the District 5 seat on the Yakima City Council.
Rick Glenn announced Monday that he will seek the seat held by Soneya Lund. District 5 encompasses the north central portion of Yakima, from Chestnut Avenue to the Naches River between North First Street and 48th Avenue.
Glenn, 68, is a full-time property manager, overseeing his family’s rentals. He previously has worked as a banker, production manager and retail store manager. He grew up in Zillah, graduated from Sunnyside High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University.
“I love Yakima,” Glenn said in a news release. “I raised my family here, work here and have been active in my church. I’ve volunteered in my kids’ schools and have done all sorts of community service. This is a great town filled with great people.”
He said lack of affordable housing, crime and homelessness are issues that could be better addressed by the city.
“I’m concerned about our future,” Glenn stated in his news release. “State and local leaders consistently enact regulations that increase the cost of housing.”
Glenn also opposes a proposal to charge for parking downtown.
He is president of the Yakima Landlords Association and has been an active volunteer in his church and his children’s sports and school activities.
He is the fourth person to declare a candidacy for the Yakima City Council this year. District 3 and District 7 incumbents Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens announced their re-election campaigns in March. Another District 7 candidate, educator Reedy Berg, announced his intention to run on March 31.
Two other council members, District 1’s Eliana Macias and District 5’s Lund, have terms that expire Dec. 31. They have not yet announced their intention to seek re-election.
The candidate filing period for local offices is May 15-19, with a primary election set for Aug. 1. Contact the Yakima County Auditor's Office elections department for more information.
