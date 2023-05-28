Controversy continues over a request by the town of Naches to bring 23 acres of agricultural land into its urban growth area for annexation and future residential development.
Town Administrator Jeff Ranger has requested an emergency amendment to the urban growth area, or UGA, citing a need for more residential development. The proposed land is on the east end of town on the south side of Old Naches Highway along Kel Lowry Road.
Yakima County commissioners plan to further discuss the request during a June 5 work session but have yet to schedule a date a decision would be made. The commission could refrain from making a decision and the request would disappear, said Commissioner Amanda McKinney.
UGAs are typically evaluated on a countywide cycle, with the next evaluation period in Yakima County beginning in 2025 and concluding in the summer of 2026, said Yakima County Commissioner Kyle Curtis, who formerly served on the county planning commission.
UGAs are established to designate enough land outside cities and towns to accommodate projected growth for 20 years.
Naches currently has 95 vacant acres within the town and another 72 acres in its UGA. Combined, that’s enough for an estimated 54 years for growth.
But not all of that land is conducive to development, with much of it in the floodplain, Ranger had said in the past.
Several town residents have voiced concerns about the request in the past and did so again during Tuesday’s public hearing held by Yakima County commissioners.
Residents, some neighboring farmers, said they want to keep the rural small-town atmosphere and worry about the traffic, noise and other issues a large residential development would bring.
They also questioned the motive behind an emergency amendment. They assert Ranger, also a developer, may have interest in a future project on that property.
In recent years, Ranger developed 61 residential lots on the west side of town, now home to houses and duplexes.
Ranger has said he would have no interest in any development of the land so long as he remained town administrator, a position he’s held since 2001.
John Diener, owner of the property being proposed, told commissioners he’s had no development plans with Ranger.
Residents aren’t the only ones concerned about the proposal.
The state Department of Commerce also objected to the proposal in a letter to the county, saying such amendments are to be conducted within countywide cycles and not individually. The letter also cited a need to preserve agricultural land, which is part of the Urban Growth Act’s mission.
“The GMA requires jurisdictions to make planning decisions that reduce conversion of lands into low-density development or sprawl, including requirements to locally identify and protect areas that vitally sustain resource-based industries,” the letter said, referring to the state's Growth Management Act.
Initially, Ranger requested that 41 acres be moved into the town’s urban growth area. Later the request was scaled down after one of the landowners said he did not want his land included in the UGA.
McKinney said she cannot ignore the concerns of residents who want to retain the small-town atmosphere.
“I’m really thoughtfully considering all the different aspects of course, but I think it’s pretty clear that the community is not in a consensus of approval of this project,” she said.
