After serving as Yakima's city clerk for 11 years, Sonya Claar Tee will retire in June.

She will be replaced by Rosalinda Ibarra, an administrative assistant in the city's Community Development Department, according to a news release from the city.

The Clerk’s Office keeps City Council meeting minutes and public records, coordinates with the county during elections and keeps records for the municipal court, among other duties.

Ibarra, who has worked for the city since 2005, will begin training for her new position March 13 and will take over as clerk when Claar Tee retires June 22.

“Rosalinda has been an outstanding part of the city team for many years,” City Manager Bob Harrison said in the release. “The city clerk position is a key part of the city’s senior staff and I am confident Rosalinda will continue the great work Sonya has done to make the clerk’s office as efficient and effective as possible.”

During her 18 years working for the city, Ibarra has served as a bilingual department assistant, traffic sign specialist and planning technician.

“I’m excited about taking on this new challenge in my career,” Ibarra said in the release. “I look forward to working with the staff in the city clerk’s office and the entire city.”

Claar Tee said she’s leaving the city clerk’s office in good hands. She said that multiple times during her tenure as city clerk she’s tried to get Ibarra to work for her office and is glad the opportunity finally came.

While she’s happy to retire and spend more time with her family, Claar Tee said her successes as city clerk and the relationships she’s made along the way will make for an emotional departure this summer.

“I feel very excited to be retiring and I know I’m probably going to cry like a baby,” Claar Tee said in an interview. “I have developed so many great friendships and relationships with city employees and I respect them all so much. It’s going to be kind of hard to leave actually.”

Claar Tee joined the city in 1992 as a department assistant in the Utility Services Division. From there, she worked in several positions inside the city manager’s office before being promoted to deputy city clerk in 2011 and finally, city clerk in 2012.