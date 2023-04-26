State Rep. Chris Corry will take a new job as director of the Center for Government Reform for the Washington Policy Center, a political think tank.
Corry is a Republican who represents Yakima and the 14th District in the Legislature, and that role won't change, he said.
Corry will leave his position as vice president of property and casualty at USI Insurance Services, marking a hiatus to his 18 years working in the insurance industry.
“The opportunity to join the WPC was unexpected, but something that really aligns with my passion for public policy and serving my community,” Corry said in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
In his new position, Corry said he will continue the work of the WPC and the Center for Government Reform.
“My goal is to build upon the solid foundation created by the Washington Policy Center. I strongly believe that free-market principles are critical to the success of our state, and I look forward to diligently supporting public policy through research, education, and outreach,” Corry said.
Corry, who starts his new job on May 1, said he will split his time between his position as an elected official and the WPC.
He will replace Jason Mercier at the Washington Policy Center. Mercier is taking a management position at the Mountain States Policy Center which operates in Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
