A lifelong Yakima resident plans to run for the District 7 seat on the Yakima City Council.
Reedy Berg announced Friday that he will seek the seat held by Holly Cousens. A kickoff campaign event for Berg is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at The Kiln Taproom, 815 S. 72nd Ave. in Yakima.
Berg has been a teacher at Toppenish Middle School since 2016. He is a graduate of Eisenhower High School, Gonzaga University and Heritage University, where he received his master’s in teaching degree.
“Having lived in Yakima for over 30 years, I know that new ideas and leadership are needed to reinvigorate local businesses, industry and tourism,” Berg said in a news release. “Yakima needs a fresh voice, someone who will preserve its history while promoting economic vitality and growth. I’m that voice.”
If elected, Berg said, his focus will be on citizen-based programs for youths and adults, and he will be a vocal advocate for educational developmental programs. He is also an advocate of small-business development and lowering the crime rate.
For more information on Berg’s candidacy, visit electreedyberg.squarespace.com.
District 7 covers the southwest portion of Yakima, south of Tieton Drive and west of 40th Avenue.
Cousens and Council member Patricia Byers announced their re-election campaigns earlier in March. Two other council members, District 1’s Eliana Macias and District 5’s Soneya Lund, also have terms that expire Dec. 31. They have not yet announced their intention to seek re-election.
The candidate filing period for local offices is May 15-19, with a primary election set for Aug. 1. Contact the Yakima County Auditor's Office elections department for more information.
