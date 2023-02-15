Public safety, economic development and infrastructure downtown, and equity in resources provided citywide will be addressed at an upcoming Yakima City Council retreat.
The retreat, set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Harman Center, will give council members and city officials a chance to discuss several issues in depth, City Manager Bob Harrison told the council at its Tuesday evening work session.
“I’d like to do some heavy lifting and dive into some key things — downtown, the homeless (problem) — trying to figure out some different solutions,” Council member Matt Brown said.
Other topics mentioned by various council members included public safety, downtown revitalization, citywide economic development opportunities and public infrastructure — particularly alleyways, Council member Danny Herrera said.
Herrera also asked Harrison to revisit a 2017 equity study which examined community integration, ethics and equal rights, and demographics and city resources (parks, sidewalks, streetlights) offered to Yakima’s east and west sides, as determined by 16th Avenue.
“Ultimately, everything we do should be viewed through the lens of equity,” Council member Soneya Lund said.
The city council retreat is open to the public and is expected to last roughly four hours, Harrison said. A second retreat may be scheduled to address the numerous issues raised.
Tuesday’s work session also included a report from Alex Conley, executive director of the Yakima Basin Fish and Wildlife Recovery Board, on the nonprofit organization’s work since 1999.
Projects impacting the city of Yakima include trail and flood management near Cowiche Creek, fish passage in the Naches River, the ongoing project to remove and replace the Nelson Dam, and the gap-to-gap wastewater management plan for the Yakima River basin.
