Problems have been minimal and semitrucks nonexistent at the 2023 Cruisin’ the Ave classic car cruises held twice a month in downtown Yakima. But the mostly positive, family-friendly environment comes with a cost.
Yakima Police Lt. Ira Cavin discussed staffing and statistics for the event at Tuesday’s Yakima City Council study session and said the eight cruise nights add $18,000 to the police department’s overtime budget.
Having observed all but one of the Saturday night cruises, Cavin said YPD will recommend limiting Cruisin’ the Ave to one night a month next summer to help reduce after-dark problems and the cost of extra staffing.
“The overwhelming majority of the people who attend these cruising events are law-abiding. They’re there to enjoy themselves, it’s a good environment, we see a lot of families out there enjoying the cruising,” Cavin said. “But there’s a small fraction of people who come out and see (cruise nights) as an opportunity for a free-for-all.”
This year, classic vehicles cruised along Yakima Avenue between Seventh and Naches avenues from 6-10 p.m. on the second and third Saturdays of June, July, August and September. Besides those participating in their cars, Jeeps and pickup trucks, hundreds line the sidewalks of Yakima Avenue to watch the cruise and enjoy refreshments on a Saturday night.
To help with pedestrian and vehicle safety, and to address any potential problems, Cavin said YPD has a minimum of five extra officers and an additional supervisor work during Cruisin’ the Ave.
YPD places officers at both ends of Yakima Avenue and they walk along it, allowing police to monitor cruise night while also responding to any other incidents that come up in downtown Yakima, he said.
“As the evening goes on, especially after 9 o’clock, the mood on the avenue tends to shift,” he added. “The reckless driving behavior, the burnouts, the loud music tends to increase, especially once it gets dark.”
Twice this summer, YPD officers were forced to shut down Cruisin' the Ave a bit early as noise and other problems got out of hand, Cavin said. Burnouts, DUI arrests, reckless driving and noise complaints are among the typical problems late in the event.
There were two “notable events” that occurred during cruise nights this summer, Cavin said.
“Both of them involved vehicle pursuits that ended in collisions on the avenue. Unfortunately one of those was with a cruise vehicle – the vehicle that was trying to get away from the officers actually struck a vehicle that was Cruisin’ on the Ave,” he said.
“I would note that both of those incidents involved people who do not reside in the city of Yakima,” Cavin added. “These events draw and attract people from the Lower Valley, from around Central Washington who come in for the cruising events.
“A lot of times, those are the folks we’re dealing with later in the evening as the event goes on.”
Reducing the number of cruise nights
Cavin said the June and September cruise nights are most highly attended, with the first event of each month more popular than the following week.
For that reason, Cavin recommended that next year’s Cruisin’ the Ave take place only once a month from June through September – a move that also would reduce YPD overtime hours.
City Council members had no comments and took no action on Cavin’s report, but earlier this year, concerns from a few downtown business owners prompted them to consider changes to Cruisin’ the Ave, including the length and noise from semitruck cabs. The potential changes included shortening the length of the event, and shortening the route.
After hearing from the public, the council shelved the changes, and rules prohibiting semitrucks from traveling on Yakima Avenue were more strictly enforced.
During the July 15 cruise, several spectators and participants told the Yakima Herald-Republic that no semitrucks had been seen this summer. They also praised YPD for its efforts at keeping the event family friendly and trouble free.
The final cruise of the season along Yakima Avenue is 6-10 p.m. Saturday between Seventh and Naches avenues.
Other special events
City Planning Manager Joseph Calhoun reviewed the parade and special event permitting process and reviewed this summer’s downtown events during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Besides the eight cruise nights, there were 30 special events such as parades, marches/walks and festivals, including a few multiday events, Calhoun said. Two of the latter were held at the Sozo Sports Complex at 2200 S. 36th Ave.
These events require applicants to work with the police department regarding street closures, placement of signs and hiring of extra police officers. Applications come with a $50 fee and possible insurance requirements, Calhoun said.
Cruises are established on the second and third Saturdays of summer months, with the eight scheduled Cruisin’ the Ave nights requiring no special application or permit, Calhoun said. Any proposed cruise outside of those dates require organizers to go through the application process for other special events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.