Two members of the Yakima City Council said they will seek re-election on Tuesday.
District 3’s Patricia Byers and District 7’s Holly Cousens both announced their re-election campaigns, with a kickoff event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 24, at MAK Daddy’s Coffee Shop, 4106 Summitview Ave.
Byers is seeking her second four-year term on the council. Cousens is seeking her third term.
In a news release, Byers said she is an actively involved Yakima resident of 43 years. She noted her leadership positions in careers at the YMCA and in mental health, her faith community involvement, and service on multiple boards.
Byers served as mayor from 2021-22 and noted she worked with various agencies and local legislators to help the city work through the COVID crisis. She currently serves as chair of the Yakima Health District Board of Health.
In her next term, Byers said she will continue to work with community residents, businesses, and the city council on workable and positive solutions for community safety, economic opportunity and growth, and providing needed housing at all levels.
Cousens said she is a dedicated community member with a passion for public service. In a news release, she said she is committed to working with other community partners to make Yakima a better place.
During her first two terms, she said she has worked with others to focus on public safety, economic development and affordable housing issues.
"I understand the challenges and opportunities we face," Cousens added. "I am committed to working with other community leaders, residents and business owners to ensure that we thrive and grow.”
District 3 covers the south-central portion of Yakima, south of Chestnut Avenue to the city limits and roughly between 16th and 40th avenues.
District 7 covers the southwest portion of Yakima, south of Tieton Drive and west of 40th Avenue.
Two other council members, District 1’s Eliana Macias and District 5’s Soneya Lund, also have terms which expire on Dec. 31, 2023. They have not yet announced their intention to seek re-election.
The candidate filing period for local offices is May 15-19, with a primary election set for Aug. 1. Contact the Yakima County Auditor's Office elections department for more information.
