Updated parking rules and fees for downtown Yakima have been added to the city’s ordinances and will now be enforced, including the availability of more monthly permit spaces.
The Yakima City Council adjusted its municipal parking code and fee schedule at its Tuesday night meeting, with council members thanking business owners who drafted the downtown parking solution for their efforts.
James Dean, the city’s utility customer services manager, said the code amendments would boost the maximum number of long-term, paid-permit parking spaces in the five city-owned downtown lots from 30% to 60%.
This will create 260 spaces (out of the 429 spaces in the five downtown lots) for monthly permit parking and leave the remaining 1,666 on-street and parking lot spaces for free, two-hour use by customers and other downtown visitors, city officials have said.
Dean said these monthly permit spaces, primarily for employee parking, will be enforced between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Enforcement of the two-hour free parking in both downtown lots and on-street spaces will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with exceptions for Sundays and holidays, Dean said. Tuesday’s ordinance changes added Juneteenth to the list of parking holidays.
The cost of monthly parking permits in the five downtown lots increased from $40 to $50 per month, and the renewed enforcement of two-hour parking rules could generate annual revenue between $231,000 and $256,000 for repair and maintenance of the downtown parking lots.
Business and property owners Joe Mann, Ben Hittle and Steve Mercy proposed the new rules as an alternative to a new system of paid downtown parking plan approved, then delayed, by a divided City Council last year. Their proposal was unanimously approved by the City Council on July 18.
City Manager Bob Harrison said enforcement of parking ordinances were relaxed during the COVID pandemic as downtown businesses were hurt by state-imposed restrictions. But in 2022, he said the city collected $16,876 in payments from parking citations.
A detailed parking map available at the city of Yakima’s website, yakimawa.gov, shows the various restrictions for on-street parking and the five city-owned downtown parking lots. Some lots are for visitors to City Hall or the Yakima County Courthouse, and other lots are privately owned.
Funding sought for new traffic lights
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council unanimously authorized a grant application to help pay for new traffic lights at the intersection of South Third Avenue and Division Street.
Sy Ruiz, the city’s economic development services assistant, said the city will seek $312,500 in grant funding and a $312,500 loan from Yakima County’s Supporting Investments in Economic Development program, with a 20% match from the city required. The project also will be added to the city’s Transportation Benefit District.
Ruiz and City Engineer Bill Preston said a study of vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the intersection shows a traffic signal is warranted. It is near the Yakima Chief Hops’ corporate office.
“This project will retain local jobs in Yakima, address pedestrian safety and allow for future private development and improvements of the Yakima Chief Hops campus and operations,” Ruiz added.
In a memo to council members, Yakima Chief Hops CEO Ryan Hopkins said the lack of a four-way traffic light is a significant deterrent from further economic investment at the location. The company owns six buildings on the east side of Third Avenue, with parking on the west side, and 134 people work there.
“Safety is Yakima Chief Hops’ high priority. Our company takes pride in the fact that we work wisely to keep all of our employees safe,” Hopkins wrote in the memo.
