State officials will be available to answer questions about cleanup efforts on historic orchard lands where lead arsenate pesticides were used at an upcoming open house in Yakima.
The Washington State Department of Ecology and the Washington State Association of Counties will have the event from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave.
It is an opportunity for community members to learn more about legacy pesticides, health impacts and the cleanup process, according to a news release from Ecology.
No registration is needed, and residents can stop by at their leisure, the release said. Refreshments will be served and Spanish translation will be provided.
Historic orchard lands throughout Yakima County were sprayed with lead arsenate pesticides that were used to control coddling moth infestations from the late 1800s until about 1950.
The legacy pesticide — so named because it remains toxic in soil for decades rather than washing away or becoming absorbed into growing plants — sticks to soils and breaks down over time into lead and arsenic, contaminants that can pose significant threats to public health.
The cleanup program through Ecology helps governments and property owners make sure old orchard land is clear before it is developed.
