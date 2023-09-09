Recent tests show the city of Yakima’s drinking water is free of PFAS, officials said Friday.
PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because of their pervasiveness. They have been found in some public water sources in Washington, such as in Lakewood and Airway Heights.
No PFAS were detected in the samples of Yakima city drinking water sent for testing, a news release from the city said.
“We tested all of our sources; four wells and our surface water (Naches River),” said Mike Shane, city water and irrigation manager. “The results showing PFAS not detected is great news, especially given the health and environmental concerns associated with these substances.”
The city sent the samples to Edge Analytical and asked for testing at new stricter standards proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency. Shane said the city is being proactive, and expects the EPA’s new rule for PFAS to take effect in late 2023 or 2024.
Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals, the EPA notes.
PFAS have been found in East Selah wells close to the Yakima Training Center. The Army formerly used firefighting foam at the training center which contained the chemicals. The Army installed the first whole-house filtration system for a home in the East Selah neighborhood last month, and is working to install others, a news release said.
