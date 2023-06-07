After weeks of discussion and criticism, the Yakima City Council has shelved all proposed Cruisin’ the Ave rule changes, opting for a larger future discussion of where the summer car cruises fit among the city’s festivals, parades and other events.
“I would be in favor of doing nothing to the (cruising) ordinance until we can sort this out for next year,” said Soneya Lund, District 5 city council member.
Lund said the slight reduction in hours – which would have been from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. rather than 6-10 p.m. on cruise nights – and the restrictions on semi-truck cabs’ participation didn’t change much about Cruisin’ the Ave and wouldn’t accomplish anything “except to make people mad.”
Sitting adjacent to Lund at Tuesday night’s council meeting, Matt Brown smiled and had a good-natured laugh at her remarks.
During discussion of cruising issues at the council’s Feb. 28 retreat and at his own March 23 public forum, Brown stated that Cruisin’ the Ave was a topic he has quickly learned not to mess with in his first term as District 6 council member.
Other council members agreed with him – at least for the 2023 cruising season.
“I don’t think there’s any point in doing minor changes now if we’re going to look at major changes later,” said Patricia Byers, District 3 council member.
The first Cruisin’ the Ave car cruise is 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and it will follow its usual route along Yakima Avenue, from Seventh Avenue to the turnaround at Naches Avenue. The events are the second and third Saturdays of June, July, August and September.
Semi-truck cabs, which fall below the weight threshold of truck restrictions on Yakima Avenue, will be allowed to participate.
Changes had been proposed
The changes to Cruisin' the Ave rules followed a spring meeting between city officials, members of the Corvette Club and Vintiques, and several representatives of the downtown business community.
That meeting – which Brown and City Manager Bob Harrison noted did not include all the car clubs that participate in Cruisin’ the Ave – generated requests for reducing the event from four to three hours, prohibiting semi-truck cabs from participating due to noise concerns, and a change in the route.
Byers said the latter request, which would have changed the turnaround from Naches Avenue to Third Street, came from hotel managers and owners on the east end of Yakima Avenue whose customers have trouble getting into and out of their parking lots on cruise nights.
The issue was discussed at the council’s May 23 study session, and council members voted unanimously to have City Attorney Sara Watkins prepare amendments to the cruising ordinance which would shorten the event’s hours and prohibit semi-truck cabs from participating.
Two weeks later, Watkins presented council members with changes, noting that rules requiring semi-trucks to use alternate routes than Yakima Avenue through downtown may not cover cabs.
Because the definition of truck specifies a vehicle whose combined body and load weight exceeds 26,000 pounds, Watkins said the city truck route regulations could be amended to include truck cabs that do not weigh that much on their own.
“As such, a section was added (to truck route regulations) for your consideration, that would prohibit semi-trucks, semi-truck cabs, semi-truck tractors, and other commercial vehicles,” Watkins wrote in her memo to council members.
The attempt to bar semi-truck cabs from the cruises attracted criticism from Cruisin’ the Ave participants and attendees, who noted the vehicles were popular with spectators and weren’t much louder than many of the classic cars.
Javier Gonzalez of the Lowcos Car Club spoke during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s council meeting and said his group opposed the new rules.
“I was under the assumption that we were here to improve the cruises … but this definitely is going the other way,” Gonzalez said. “We’re very concerned because this shortens (cruise night) and discriminates against vehicles that have the right to be out there, particularly the semi-trucks.”
He asked council members to allow the car clubs and those attending Cruisin’ the Ave to take more responsibility for reducing noise, litter and other problems.
“Car clubs want to help keep this a fun community event,” Gonzalez said. “There’s a new generation out there with these automobiles – they’re loud, they’re obnoxious – and it’s our job as elders to educate them on how we’re supposed to do things downtown. We’re all willing to do it.”
Rethinking cruise nights
Byers and District 7 council member Holly Cousens stressed they do not oppose cruise nights, as they are a fun and longstanding part of Yakima’s culture.
“We do have a process for events, parades, and (Cruisin’ the Ave) is an event that takes place outside of that process,” Cousens said. “Maybe we should not look at ‘cruising’ but look at that as a whole: how does that event process work?”
Byers and District 2 council member Danny Herrera said the cruise nights could be re-examined as planned city events at a future City Council study session.
“I do think we need to change our perspective on cruising … make these events, not a free-for-all. That’s what leads to this kind of controversy,” Byers added.
Cruise nights, and “cruising the Ave” in general, have been controversial since at least the 1990s, when cruising Yakima Avenue was banned in 1994 following a downtown shooting.
The officially sanctioned cruises were established in 2005 before being canceled again in 2019 due to insurance concerns.
In fall 2019, the council modified the city’s cruising ordinance to set up the 6-10 p.m. schedule on the second and third Saturdays of June through September.
