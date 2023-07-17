U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, is hoping that the third time is indeed the charm after he and a bipartisan group of lawmakers reintroduced the Farm Workforce Modernization Act in Congress this month.
Newhouse, who represents Central Washington, said there’s more support for agricultural labor reform in the Senate, where the bill fell short of passage during Congress' last session.
The act would create a path to legal status and citizenship for agricultural workers, change the H-2A worker program and implement an electronic verification program for agricultural workers. Newhouse helped sponsor the bill when it was proposed in 2019 and again in 2021, when it passed the House but fell short in the Senate.
Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California is one of a team of Democratic and Republican lawmakers who proposed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which has garnered support from business groups and some worker advocates, including the United Farm Workers.
Newhouse said farm owners and agricultural businesses are facing challenges to secure labor, challenges that have persisted since he first introduced the bill in 2019.
He said the version introduced this year is the same as the one that passed the House during the previous session.
“It’s necessary because things are the same. The situation with agricultural labor is just as critical now as ever,” he said.
The bill would create a new certified agricultural worker legal status for farmworkers and family members if they can prove they’ve worked 180 days in agriculture for the last two years.
After four to eight years of agricultural work, depending on their work history, certified agricultural workers could apply for permanent residency and, later, citizenship.
The bill would also modify the H-2A program that allows employers to seasonally hire foreign workers if they can prove there is not enough local labor. Proponents are seeking to make applying for and housing H-2A workers easier.
Some worker and industry groups have opposed the bill in the past. Familias Unidas por la Justicia, an independent farmworker union based in the Skagit Valley, held rallies across the state, including in Yakima, opposing the bill in late 2022.
FUJ staff were concerned with the possibility of increased deportations, electronic verification and the amount of time farmworkers would have to put in to gain permanent residency or citizenship.
Newhouse said the Senate came close to approving the Farm Workforce Modernization Act last year and he feels most of the work to pass the bill will come there, not in the House of Representatives. He feels there is more support in the Senate and he’s optimistic this time around.
“There are a growing number in the Senate that see the urgency,” Newhouse said. “That gives me additional optimism.”
He added that wider immigration issues, including security at the border between Mexico and the United States, could impact the Farm Workforce Modernization Act and its proposed immigration reforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.