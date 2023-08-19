A new traffic light could be added to the corner of Third Avenue and Division Street in Yakima.
After receiving a project update from City Engineer Bill Preston on Tuesday, the Yakima City Council voted unanimously to schedule a public hearing for the new traffic signal near Yakima Chief Hops’ corporate office.
The hearing, set for the council’s Sept. 5 meeting, would add the traffic signal at the corner of Third Avenue and Division Street to the city’s list of transportation projects for 2023. Preston said a study of traffic and pedestrians at that intersection show the traffic signal is warranted.
The city's transportation benefit district uses revenue generated from a $20 car tab fee to fund transportation improvements and maintenance. The annual revenue from license fees is roughly $1.7 million, but there are $35.8 million in projects already on the list.
Three of those projects – River Road improvements between 40th and 34th avenues, sidewalks on Pacific Avenue and sidewalks on Mead Avenue – have been completed, and the first two of three phases of the $13.8 million North First Street revitalization project also are done, Preston said.
The First Street work is being funded by a 20-year bond, and the third phase of improvements – a two-year project from Martin Luther King Boulevard to J Street – is slated to begin next year.
A new signal at Third Avenue and Division Street would cost $750,000, according to a city project list.
Projects addressed this year
The overall list of 2023 and 2024 projects – some not on the transportation benefit list because they are funded by other sources – was reviewed by Preston, and they include the North 40th and West Chestnut avenues traffic study and sidewalk improvements near Robertson Elementary School.
Traffic study data from the 40th and West Chestnut intersection was collected earlier this year, and Preston said it will be presented to the City Council soon so its results and potential safety solutions can be discussed.
The sidewalk project on Powerhouse Road and Englewood Avenue, adjacent to Robertson Elementary, was completed this week, Preston said.
Also completed this summer was the reconstruction of Third Street sidewalks between Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just north of the central Yakima library.
Improvements to the Cowiche Canyon trail and resurfacing of portions of West Nob Hill Boulevard are currently underway, Preston said.
“We’re scheduled to complete (Nob Hill resurfacing) by the end of September,” Preston said. “Sidewalks should be done by the end of the month, and grinding (for resurfacing) starts after Labor Day.
“I would say we’re about six weeks ahead of schedule compared to (last year’s) Summitview Avenue project.”
In 2024, Preston believes a roundabout at 72nd and Washington avenues and improvements to the East Nob Hill/Fair Avenue intersections should be “ready to go,” but design issues with the proposed 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard roundabout could delay its construction another year.
Other long-term capital improvement projects include utilities and Phase 1 of Bravo Company Boulevard, near the former Cascade Mill site; building a sidewalk on the west side of 16th Avenue between Chuck Austin Place veterans housing and Washington Avenue; repairs to the Naches River trolley bridge; and installation of a roundabout at 40th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard.
