The Yakima City Council has switched operators for the bus shuttle service between Yakima and Ellensburg.
As part of its Tuesday, July 18, consent agenda, council members approved a $1.05 million, two-year contract with CWA LLC, operator of the Bellair Airporter Shuttle between Yakima Air Terminal and Sea-Tac International Airport.
The Yakima-Ellensburg commuter service is funded by the city of Yakima, city of Selah, Central Washington University and a $500,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation, said Scott Schafer, Yakima public works director.
According to a memo from the city’s purchasing division, CWA submitted the only timely proposal to operate the commuter service. The current company which operates the shuttle, A&A Motorcoach of Yakima, filed its proposal after the June 23 deadline.
After reviewing CWA’s proposal, Yakima Transit recommended Council approval of CWA for the city’s Yakima-Ellensburg commuter route. The contract begins Aug. 1 and the city has an option to extend it to cover the next two grant cycles, from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2027, and from July 1, 2027 to June 30, 2029.
Stops on the route include the Yakima airport, Yakima Valley College, the Yakima Transit Center, the Conoco station at 301 S. First St. in Selah, Firing Center Road in Selah, and three stops in Ellensburg: the Golden Dragon restaurant at Ruby Street and Umptanum Road, the Safeway grocery store at 400 N. Ruby St. and near the CWU campus at East 11th Avenue and North Maple Street.
The bus travels between Ellensburg and Yakima six or seven times daily, depending on the season, and adult fares cost $5 one-way and $10 roundtrip, with monthly passes and reduced fares available for certain riders and circumstances.
For more information, visit yakimatransit.org and click on the Yakima-Ellensburg commuter tab on the homepage.
Airport parking ordinance amended
Also Tuesday, the City Council amended an ordinance regarding Yakima Air Terminal parking fees, failure to pay parking citations, impoundment of vehicles which are parked illegally and other enforcement issues.
On July 5 the council approved ordinance changes that double the fines, from $10 to $20, for unpaid and unauthorized parking at the Yakima airport.
Upon reviewing the ordinances, City Attorney Sara Watkins noticed some changes were needed as it was written before the city took over management of the airport in 2014.
Council member Patricia Byers said the airport is switching from its credit card vending machine to an online method to pay for parking, using license plate tracking to determine if vehicles have paid hourly or daily parking fees.
A notice on the Yakima Air Terminal’s website, flyykm.com, states that as the parking lot payment technology is being upgraded, no fees are being collected.
“YKM is updating its paid parking lot tech. That work should be done later this year,” the announcement states. “Until then, enjoy free parking in the YKM main terminal lot, whether you’ll be gone a day, a week or more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.