Leaving a vacant court assistant position unfilled and bringing probation services in house are among the budget-cutting proposals Yakima’s municipal court system is considering as the city prepares for anticipated revenue shortfalls.
Presiding Judge Kelley Olwell and Judge Aryn Masters discussed the potential cutbacks Tuesday with the Yakima City Council in the final of seven budget study sessions to address general fund budget woes.
“We’re a very personnel-heavy department,” Masters said, noting that the municipal court system would save $97,341 by not filling the court assistant position.
Overall, the judges presented $143,295 in budget cuts, which is roughly 10% of the municipal court system’s $1.43 million annual budget.
The cutbacks are being proposed and presented to the City Council as officials project a deficit in the general fund beginning in 2025. That fund pays for the majority of city services.
As with earlier budget cut proposals for the police, fire, community development, administration and public works departments, City Manager Bob Harrison said Tuesday’s list of reductions and City Council comments/suggestions on them will be considered when a list of recommended cutbacks is presented to council in September.
Probation services decision
The city’s need for budget cutbacks comes at a time when its municipal court is seeing an increase in cases and workload, Olwell told council members.
Increased enforcement of DUI and parking enforcement by the Yakima Police Department means more cases for the municipal court, Olwell said. The city’s decision to prosecute “Blake Fix” drug offenses also will bring more cases to the court.
These additional arrests and prosecutions not only increase the court’s caseload, but also add to probation services and costs, Masters said.
Since 2006, the municipal court’s probation services were consolidated via an interlocal agreement with the county-operated district court. Under the agreement, the municipal court refers probationers to Yakima County for assessment, supervision and other required services, Masters said.
The contract for those services, which runs through Dec. 31, 2025, costs $72,000 annually. The city also pays $70 per case referred to probation.
Harrison said the county – facing its own budget issues – recently announced that municipal courts must pay the actual costs of probation.
Masters said if that standard is used for the anticipated number of 2024 probation cases, the city’s cost would be $291,413.28.
For that reason, Harrison said council members will be asked next month to consider having the city operate its own probation department.
“There’s a one-year transition period if we decide to take on probation ourselves,” Harrison said, adding that options and a cost analysis would be presented to City Council in September.
