Residents of the 14th Legislative District will have a chance to comment on issues as the 2023 legislative session approaches.
State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, and Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, will have an online 14th District Virtual Listening Tour from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, to discuss the upcoming 2023 session and listen to comments and input from residents across the district.
All are welcome to join the online Zoom webinar. Preregistration is required by going to https://tinyurl.com/14thDistrictListeningTour.
The scheduled 105-day legislative session begins Jan. 9, in Olympia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.