Residents of the 14th Legislative District will have a chance to comment on issues as the 2023 legislative session approaches.

Mosbrucker mug

Mosbrucker
Curtis King

Sen. Curtis King, R-14

State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, and Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, will have an online 14th District Virtual Listening Tour from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, to discuss the upcoming 2023 session and listen to comments and input from residents across the district.

All are welcome to join the online Zoom webinar. Preregistration is required by going to https://tinyurl.com/14thDistrictListeningTour.

The scheduled 105-day legislative session begins Jan. 9, in Olympia.

Contact Joel Donofrio at jdonofrio@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

Business Reporter

Joel Donofrio is the business reporter for the Yakima Herald. He was born and raised in the Chicago area, but he and his wife, Cathy, fell in love with the beauty (and low humidity) of the West and moved here in 2009, eventually relocating to Yakima in September 2021. They have two young adult children, Anthony and Joanna, and a dog, Molly.  When he is not taking photos of construction sites, tracking down new and relocating businesses or catching up on agricultural trends, Joel enjoys playing guitar, singing, listening to music and playing and watching sports. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment