Most of the bills being submitted this week by Republican Party state legislators are long shots to become law, but that doesn’t mean the GOP can’t affect the workings of the 2023 state Legislature.
14th Legislative District Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, and Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, stressed that message as they discussed their priorities and strategies for this year’s session and fielded questions from constituents during Tuesday night’s online town hall meeting.
Session moderator John Sattgast said the other District 14 legislator, State Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, was on vacation with his family and unable to participate.
Questions ranged from infrastructure projects to apprenticeship requirements for skilled trades, and also included issues such as Second Amendment rights, Fish and Wildlife Commission membership and the potential for rehiring state employees who refused to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Toward the end of the online forum, former WSDOT highway maintenance worker David Taylor told King and Mosbrucker he was “one of probably over 1,000 displaced workers” in the state dismissed due to vaccine requirements and asked what recourse those workers might have.
“Now that we know about vaccines, about masking, and what their impact was … I would hope we can offer you your job back, with back pay,” King replied, adding that the state should have given workers the option to be tested weekly during the pandemic.
“We went one step too far, in my opinion, and I’m hoping that at some point we’re going to recognize that fact. But I’m not holding my breath,” King said.
Mosbrucker replied that a member of the House GOP Caucus has submitted a bill directing the state to rehire everyone who was terminated from their state job for not taking the COVID vaccine, but she was unsure about the bill’s chances in the Democrat-controlled Legislature.
Working across the aisle
King and Mosbrucker highlighted several issues and accomplishments where they and other Republican legislators worked with Democrats and state officials.
King mentioned funding approved for the Hood River Bridge replacement project in the Columbia River Gorge, and town hall meeting participant Daniel Spatz of White Salmon thanked both King and Mosbrucker for advancing “a critical economic linkage for our region.”
Other transportation priorities include improving the safety of railroad crossings at Maple and Walnut streets in Yakima, King said.
Darrell Watson asked about the need for more certified building contractors in Eastern Washington, and how a streamlined licensing process could help.
Mosbrucker said that issue was a priority for rural Washington legislators in both parties, as the average age of plumbers and others in building trades continues to increase.
“There’s some apprentice legislation (that has been introduced), but it’s often difficult for us to pass,” Mosbrucker said. “Hopefully we can (ease licensing restrictions) for child care. That would be amazing, so we could open child care back up and not be a (child care) desert.”
King added that many of the required apprenticeships aren’t accessible or convenient for those in Eastern Washington, requiring several of hours of travel two or three times a week.
Gun control measures
Sattgast, the senior public information officer with the Washington House Republican Caucus, said several written questions were submitted on gun control proposals from Gov. Jay Inslee and others, including an assault weapon ban.
Mosbrucker noted she, Corry and King are all strong Second Amendment advocates who have licenses to carry weapons, and that they all intend to fight to protect Washingtonians’ constitutional rights.
“At the end of the day, the majority party decides what bills come to the floor,” she added. “We’ll know on (January) 9th which bills are coming regarding gun legislation.”
King said this is another issue where allies can be found among Democratic lawmakers.
“There are some on the other side of the aisle who are gun users and support gun rights,” King said. “We have to work with those individuals and try to shore up their ability to make that vote, because it’s tough for them to withstand the pressures of their party.”
Mosbrucker and King also said they would do what they could regarding Inslee’s appointees to the state Fish and Wildlife Commission, after town meeting participant Seann Mumford questioned how the governor appoints its members.
Mumford, who is part of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said that group and Ducks Unlimited weren't able to vet Inslee’s recent appointments. The commission has reduced the number of hunting tags or eliminating hunting seasons, such as the 2021 and 2022 spring black bear seasons.
“I’ve heard about the black bear (season) and the tag issue,” King replied. “There’s supposed to be a balance on that commission and the governor has chosen not to do that.”
Mosbrucker said legislators should make the governor show that he has consulted pertinent interest groups for all state commission appointments, and perhaps require those appointments to be reviewed by the state Senate.
