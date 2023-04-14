Progress in addressing homelessness in the Yakima area may be difficult to measure and for the public to see. But those directly involved with solving the problem say progress is happening.
Representatives from a half-dozen agencies discussed their efforts to solve homeless issues during Tuesday night’s Yakima City Council study session at City Hall, and when council members asked what they can do, Neighborhood Health Services CEO Rhonda Hauff had a succinct answer.
“Help us build more housing,” Hauff said, specifically mentioning the one-tenth of 1% sales tax that the City Council previously considered to provide revenue to support affordable housing.
Council members Soneya Lund, Patricia Byers and Matt Brown asked the agency representatives how they measure progress or success, and how those successes can be explained to the public so Yakima residents might support a sales tax or other initiatives addressing homelessness.
Hauff and Lee Murdock, director of the Yakima County Homeless Network, said part of the problem is people who solve their issues and obtain permanent housing are far less visible than those who remain on the street downtown.
“We don’t do a very good job of optics,” Murdock said. “But just because we can’t see the changes and the impact of those dollars doesn’t mean (progress) doesn’t exist.”
In 2022, 670 people were experiencing homelessness in Yakima County, of whom 183 were living on the streets, according to a Point-in-Time count survey.
The scope of the problem
Hauff and Murdock were joined by Esther Magasis, Yakima County department of human services director; Mike Kay, CEO of Camp Hope; Mike Johnson, CEO of Yakima Union Gospel Mission; and Renee Kollman, Cassidy Leslie and Sophia Sanabria from Triumph Treatment Services.
Triumph began in 1961 as an outpatient substance abuse treatment program and now has multiple in-patient treatment facilities and substance-free housing for men and women in Yakima, said Kollman, the organization’s donor development manager.
“Homelessness is a symptom of addiction,” added Leslie, Triumph’s clinical director.
Sanabria said many residents of Triumph’s facilities are coming from inpatient or outpatient treatment programs and are within their first year of sobriety.
She also cited the lack of housing for low-income residents and those with mental health or substance abuse issues.
“Even with all that Triumph and Neighborhood Health provide, it’s not enough,” Sanabria added.
Hauff gave a presentation that reviewed Neighborhood Health Services’ initiatives, including its recent efforts to renovate the Yakima Valley Inn motel on North First Street into apartments.
She noted the services offered at the organization’s Neighborhood Connections resource center at 102 S. Naches Ave., the outreach done to assist homeless individuals in the downtown area, and at five properties across the city that provide 82 units of permanent supportive housing.
At the former Yakima Valley Inn, seven people have moved in and seven more are scheduled to move in within the next week, Hauff said.
“We’ve had 170 applications for those (58) units. Many of them were previously living by the river,” Hauff added.
Leaders of Camp Hope and Union Gospel Mission said their short-term goals are meeting the immediate needs of shelter and treatment for homeless individuals, with the hope that they can become financially independent with stable housing in the long term.
“Our goal is to get everybody we can back into the workforce and financially self-sustained, but we know that’s not possible for everybody,” said Johnson, CEO at Union Gospel Mission.
Kay, the CEO of Camp Hope, said his organization’s “hot team” responded 258 times to individuals in Yakima’s downtown corridor in 2022, and there were 83 times Yakima Police Department officers dropped an individual off at Camp Hope.
“I think that’s commendable of the police department. Not a lot of police departments are doing that,” Kay said.
Downtown vandalism
Tuesday’s study session was requested by Brown and City Manager Bob Harrison during a March 14 City Council retreat on downtown development and other issues.
Byers, Lund and Mayor Janice Deccio all have mentioned in recent months that Yakima residents and downtown business owners have issues with trespassing and vandalism caused by homeless individuals.
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray presented an analysis of 2022 crime stats for downtown and North First Street during the council’s previous Feb. 14 retreat, noting that 51% of the entire city’s trespassing complaints came from those two areas. The downtown area had 338 trespassing incidents and 122 vandalism cases reported in 2022, Murray said.
At the homeless issues study session, Lund asked for data on how many people are “exiting” homelessness, and Byers asked what the city and agencies can do to reduce the vandalism and property damage downtown.
Regarding the latter, Hauff with Neighborhood Health Services said they are among the downtown property owners who suffer damage.
“We have paid tens of thousands of dollars for vandalism and (property damage),” Hauff said. “When people break the law, they need to go to jail. … We can’t always be the loving caretaker.”
She added that while the homeless should face the consequences for breaking rules, just like any other member of society, Neighborhood Health Services still wants lawbreakers get the mental health and substance abuse help they need.
Union Gospel Mission CEO Johnson agreed with Hauff and said getting arrested has helped numerous individuals he’s worked with start on the road to recovery.
“I don’t want you to arrest your way out of homelessness … but (we should) say to people, those rules that apply to all the rest of us, they apply to you too, because you’re part of our community,” Johnson said. “You count just as much as all the rest of us, and when you break rules, you’re held accountable just like all the rest of us.
“When you let people go like ghosts passing through our society and you don’t hold them accountable for their misdeeds, what you’re really telling them is that they don’t matter, that they’re not real people and they’re not part of our community,” he added.
Measuring success
The question of measuring progress when working with the homeless, mentally ill and individuals who abuse substances is complicated, Triumph’s Leslie noted, as different individuals have different definitions of success.
Magasis with Yakima County said getting everyone off the street and into housing is the ultimate outcome for everyone at Tuesday’s meeting, but there’s a long way to go.
That’s not to say programs aren’t working. Magasis pointed to fiscal year 2023 data (which began in July 2022 and runs through June of this year) which shows 70% of Yakima County residents participating in the Rapid Re-Housing program have exited into permanent housing.
“We’re seeing success in the data, just not on the street,” Magasis said, noting those who were homeless and who have found housing are not as visible to the public.
Hauff agreed, saying she takes issue with those who say nonprofit and government programs haven’t made a difference.
“There are hundreds of people who are housed who used to be homeless,” she said. “I really think that issues here are more solvable than they are in other cities.”
Council member Danny Herrera noted that addressing other problems like domestic violence and gangs can help reduce homelessness.
Murdock, with the Yakima Homeless Network, agreed with Herrera, adding that the top three causes of homelessness over her 18 years of working on the issue are family crisis and breakup, lack of affordable housing and the loss of a job.
“Our housing does not match the needs of our population. … There’s only 400 vacancies in the city of Yakima, and there's 800 vacancies in all of Yakima County,” Murdock said. “There’s literally nowhere for people to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.