Concerns about the looming city of Yakima general fund shortfall is keeping some departments from filling open positions as they anticipate budget cutbacks.
Leaders of the city’s human resources, finance and legal departments discussed potential budget cuts with the City Council during a Tuesday night study session at the Harmon Senior Center.
Both Human Resources Director Connie Mendoza and City Attorney Sara Watkins said they have positions that recently became vacant which they are hesitant to fill due to the likelihood of cutbacks in the 2025 general fund budget.
“It’s not that those positions aren’t needed … it’s just hard to find people to fill those roles,” Mendoza said. “The work doesn’t leave with them. It’s legally mandated. That work will just be shifted to other positions.”
Mendoza was referring to a 42-year employee’s retirement at the end of June, leaving HR’s senior resources assistant job vacant. Not filling it will save $123,718, a 10.15% reduction in the $1.2 million human resources department budget.
While that meets City Manager Bob Harrison’s request for a 10% across-the-board cutback for departments using general fund money, the move will “negatively impact cost savings in every other department in a direct and significant way,” Mendoza said.
This includes delays in recruitment for positions across city government, which affects the level of public service and employee morale while increasing overtime expenses; delays on follow-up to worker’s comp issues; and more time spent correcting payroll issues such as employee leave laws and medical plans, she added.
More layoffs and vacant positions
While cutbacks to city departments such as finance, human resources and legal are not as visible as reduced police and fire service or the potential closure and sale of Fisher Park Golf Course, they impact the inner workings of Yakima city government, Mendoza said.
These employees help fill and pay more than 800 city jobs, manage the city’s investments and cash flow to pay those people, apply for and regulate grant funding, and review contracts and other legal issues.
The financial services department’s budget cuts would include the layoff of a technician position, saving $106,695, while the legal department would cut the vacant senior assistant city attorney position and eliminate a summer internship, saving a combined $190,169.
As it stands now, the civil division of the city’s legal department only has four attorneys doing the work meant for six full-time employees, Watkins said.
“It is difficult to fill attorney positions … I think that’s true throughout Yakima County,” Watkins said, noting that County Prosecutor Joe Brusic’s office is extremely understaffed.
Another issue, not directly related to anticipated general fund shortfalls, is replacing the American Rescue Plan Act money which is paying for a domestic violence advocate’s position in the legal department.
The position’s ARPA funding runs out in June 2024, and considering the lack of general fund money available, a new federal or state grant will be needed to keep the position filled, Watkins said.
“We think there are some possible grants out there,” she added. “There are lot of opportunities to get some federal or state money for that. But it’s not guaranteed.”
The cutbacks are being proposed and presented to City Council as city officials project a deficit in the general fund beginning in 2025. That fund pays for the majority of city services.
As with earlier budget cut proposals for the police, fire, community development, administration and public works departments, Harrison said Tuesday’s list of reductions and City Council comments/suggestions on them will be considered when a list of recommended cutbacks is presented to council in August or September.
The final City Council budget study session, covering the municipal court system, is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Washington Fruit Community Center.
City finance director leaving
Harrison concluded Tuesday’s study session by noting that Finance Director Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines’ last day with the city is at the end of this week.
Ferrer-Santa Ines, who has served as finance director for two years, has accepted a job on the west side of the state, Harrison said.
Assistant City Manager Rosylen Oglesby will serve as interim finance director until the city can hire a replacement for Ferrer-Santa Ines, Harrison said.
Harrison and several city council members thanked Ferrer-Santa Ines, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, for her work on the city’s budget and other issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.