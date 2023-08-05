A review of the city of Yakima’s plans for federal housing money, along with criticism of who can and cannot receive it, was the main topic of discussion at Wednesday night’s City Council meeting.
As required by the Housing and Urban Development Department, the city accepted comments on its proposed 2023 plan to use federal grants to help provide low- and moderate-income housing.
Assistant City Manager Rosylen Oglesby covered how the city planned to use $5.8 million in funding from various federal programs.
This would include $2.27 million to construct 86 units of multifamily housing; $1.08 million to rehabilitate 100 single family households/units; $778,000 for infrastructure such as streetlights and sidewalk installation; and $100,000 to provide assistance to families buying their first home, Oglesby said.
Two officials with the Yakima Valley Landlords Association, president Rick Glenn and office manager Patricia Hoendermis, questioned why local, Yakima Valley-based landlords weren’t considered or even eligible for some of the funding.
“One group that continually provides affordable housing for the community isn’t mentioned in this 50-page document — except in a section about how you would enforce (building) codes,” Hoendermis told council members.
“You have identified needs from 15 nonprofit groups. You didn’t have any needs identified from us because we weren’t contacted,” she added. “I think there are some funds that could be set aside to small mom-and-pop (landlords) who have struggled to continue to provide affordable housing … so they could continue to rent it out in an affordable way.”
The landlords association questions prompted District 5 council member Soneya Lund, who was chairing the meeting, to ask Oglesby how many restrictions there are on uses of the federal money.
“It’s very restricted,” Oglesby replied, adding that the funding is only meant to assist low- or moderate-income families pay for housing. It’s not meant to help landlords or property owners provide it, she said.
She told council members that although tenant-based rental assistance is not in the city’s 2023 action plan, it could be added to the 2024-25 plan if landlords or renters request it.
District 6 council member Matt Brown said he was glad to see some sidewalk funding as part of the city’s plan, since sidewalks on Yakima’s east side tend to be older and in need of repair.
He asked Oglesby to look into 50/50 sidewalk repair funding in future action plans, where low- or moderate-income homeowners could pay some of the cost of repairs, as that would allow the federal dollars to go further in fixing city infrastructure.
