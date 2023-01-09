LaDon Linde was named chairperson of the Yakima County Commission board on Friday.
Commissioners decide who will serve as chairperson. The position typically rotates on an annual basis.
Fellow commissioners Amanda McKinney and newly elected Kyle Curtis agreed to name Linde the chairperson.
Linde has served on the commission since November 2020, when he was appointed to the board to fill the position vacated by the death of Norm Childress, who died of pancreatic cancer.
Linde has been elected to the post twice, defeating Autumn Torres in 2021 and Steve Saunders in 2022, when all commission seats went up for election as part of a voting rights settlement.
The Seattle-based OneAmerica sued the county, alleging its voting system disenfranchised Latinos. The settlement also required new district boundaries for the three commission seats.
Linde represents District 3, which includes much of the Lower Valley and the Yakama Reservation.
McKinney serves District 1, which spans much of the Upper Valley, including the West Valley, while Curtis represents District 2, which mostly covers Yakima proper and portions of Terrace Heights and Union Gap.
