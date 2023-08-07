Improvements are continuing at the Savoy Apartments building in downtown Yakima, and city officials hope the plywood covering windows and doors will soon come off as work progresses.
Glenn Denman, city code administration manager, addressed the shuttered Savoy building and other abandoned properties during his quarterly report on vacant buildings at Wednesday’s Yakima City Council meeting.
Denman showed statistics from the beginning of 2022 through the first half of 2023 for his department. During those 18 months, 80 properties were addressed within the city limits, with 17 of them eventually demolished and another 39 repaired and/or inhabited.
“We (usually) address about 50 buildings a year, and we’re up to 80 over a year and a half so we figure to be on track for that,” Denman said.
Among the buildings that have entered the legal process is the Savoy building at 322 W. Yakima Ave., which is more than 110 years old and was condemned and boarded up by the city two years ago.
Prior to its condemnation, the city received multiple reports of health and life safety deficiencies in the building, prompting city inspectors to visit. They found holes in walls between units, a nonfunctioning fire escape, broken windows and exterior doors that were not secure.
Former residents also described flood stains, rotted beams and mold from broken plumbing, overflowing toilets and insect infestations.
After the city filed a complaint in Yakima County Superior Court, former owner Aaron Stewart had a year from when the apartment building was boarded up in 2021 to initiate repairs at the Savoy. When the city received no permit applications for the needed work, a notice of demolition was filed with the court.
A trustee sale was scheduled -- and postponed -- several times for the Savoy property and another downtown apartment building owned by Stewart, the Senator Apartments at 31 N. Front St.
Both properties were purchased late last year by a Seattle-based limited liability company named 31 N. Front St. LLC, which state records show was registered as an active company on Dec. 22, 2022. The buildings are managed by Seattle real estate loan company WADOT Capital Inc.
During his first quarter report to the City Council at the end of March, Denman said improvements had begun at the Savoy since its sale. These included plumbing repairs, the installation of new interior fire doors, new windows and a new entry door into the apartments.
Last week, Denman said more building permits have been issued and many of the interior doors have been replaced. Roof issues also are being addressed, with an engineering report examining what needs to be done to solve those problems, he added.
“This is in the litigation stage, but they are working to improve the building and bring it up to code,” Denman said of the Savoy building.
“They have all the windows and things installed now, but they still have them covered up to protect them in the meantime,” he added. “Hopefully when all those window coverings come off, the building will look 100% better … hopefully that day will be coming soon.”
If the new owners or future owners wish to reopen the Savoy apartments to renters, the city would need to inspect the building and make sure problems that led to its condemnation are addressed.
“We certainly would like to see it habitable,” Denman added. “Hopefully it will look good and be another (housing) option for residents.”
In 2022, Denman estimated the cost of demolishing the building would likely exceed $150,000.
Other properties
City Council members had previously questioned two abandoned and boarded up homes in the area of West Nob Hill Boulevard and 30th Avenue, and Denman said the owners have obtained permits to do some rehabilitation work on the structures. This would include repairs to the roof of one home and siding work on the other.
Another longtime vacant property on South 11th Avenue also could see improvements, as it was recently sold after its owner died. The new owner is working with the city’s legal department on a voluntary correction agreement to address the numerous code and safety violations, Denman said.
“Sometimes we have a property that has a lot of debris that’s been accumulating over the years. They’re not going to get rid of that in three days,” Denman said. “So we offer a voluntary correction agreement. It puts a stay on penalties that would otherwise accumulate.
“That way we can work with (owners) to give them a reasonable amount of time to address the concerns. Those are available to everybody,” he added.
