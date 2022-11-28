At the request of the developer, a public hearing for two Yakima County solar farm projects scheduled for Tuesday evening has been postponed by officials with the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council.
The online meeting, at which EFSEC would hear presentations from staff, developer Cypress Creek Renewables and the public on the High Top and Ostrea proposals, will be rescheduled at a future date, the agency announced Monday morning.
The postponement occurred after the California-based developer requested the time frame for state officials consideration of the project’s site certification be extended to Feb. 22.
“This request is specifically for the extension of the processing time for EFSEC’s recommendation to the governor for approval and signature,” Tai Wallace, Cypress Creek’s senior director of development, wrote in a letter dated Nov. 18 to EFSEC manager Sonia Bumpus. The letter was posted online by EFSEC on Monday morning, Nov. 28.
“Through discussions with EFSEC staff, we understand the timing of the conditional use permit public meeting at the end of November, the cancellation of the December meeting due to holiday schedules, and the current deadline for the governor’s decision which is currently falling prior to the January EFSEC council meeting are resulting in the need for the current deadlines to be adjusted,” Wallace wrote.
“While we certainly hope that a recommendation from EFSEC and a decision by the governor will occur by the first quarter of 2023, we also want to allow adequate time for all parties and agencies to review the application, coordinate on the mitigation requests, and be able to conduct the requested reviews and approvals at the regularly scheduled EFSEC council staff meetings.”
Cypress Creek Renewables is seeking approval for the two 80-megawatt solar farms along State Route 24, about 20 miles east of Moxee. High Top and Ostrea sites cover roughly 1,600 acres each, with the solar panels and other equipment planned on 613 and 908 acres, respectively, almost entirely north of the state highway.
They are separate projects because they would be served by different power lines: High Top by PacifiCorp’s Union Gap Midway 230 kV transmission line, and Ostrea by Bonneville Power Administration’s Moxee to Midway 115 kV transmission line.
Earlier this month, the EFSEC board unanimously approved an order granting expedited processing to Cypress Creek Renewables. This requires adjudicative proceedings and permit reviews for the adjacent solar projects to be scheduled within 60 days. Should EFSEC approve the permits, its recommendation would be sent to Gov. Jay Inslee for final approval.
The Board of Yakima County Commissioners protested the expedited processing. Members sent EFSEC officials a letter on Nov. 7 asking the state agency to hold off on approving any more solar farm projects until local rules for siting them are in place. County Planning Official Tommy Carroll sent EFSEC officials a similar letter on Nov. 1.
