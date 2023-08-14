An ordinance amending the municipal code regarding garbage collection and how it complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act will be considered at Tuesday’s Yakima City Council meeting.
Earlier this year, the city’s refuse division began the transition from collecting garbage in alleys to curbside garbage pickup in all of Yakima’s neighborhoods.
Division manager Trace Bradburn told the council in May that picking up garbage cans at the curb is safer and more efficient for the automated, side-load refuse trucks.
These trucks require 20 feet of space to operate safely, and 18 feet in overhead clearance to lift and dump the city garbage cans, Bradburn said. The tight dimensions in alleys and hazards such as overhead wires and trees do not provide enough room for the trucks, he added.
Several residents who have mobility issues were concerned about the difficulty of hauling trash cans to the curb, and Bradburn said residents who have this problem can have their cans moved for them at no cost.
The ordinance amendments on Tuesday’s agenda include language that defines the garbage pickup location at the curb of the adjoining street. They also include the addition of Americans with Disabilities Act language to provide the carry-out service for garbage cans.
“The city has providing ADA service to elderly and/or disabled residents upon request for years,” a memo to City Council members noted. “The ordinance revision confirms the process and will require proof of need for such service.”
Also on Tuesday night’s agenda is an update from City Engineer Bill Preston on first and second quarter capital improvement projects. It also includes a look ahead at future projects.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available at the city website.
