The MLK Jr. Park Pool, a dental school at Pacific Northwest University of Health Science in Yakima and substance use inpatient treatment are among the projects funded in the state budget.
Lawmakers in the state's 13th, 14th and 15th legislative districts, which include parts of Yakima County, voted to pass the budget. The Legislature wrapped up work on Sunday.
Here are many of the projects included in the state operating and capital budget, according to area legislators. A full list can be found on the state's website.
• MLK Jr. Park and swimming pool: $1.16 million
• Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District: $3.1 million
• Lower Yakima Valley groundwater management area water supply: $850,000
• Kiwanis Park futsal court and restrooms: $300,000
• Yakima County Meals on Wheels in Union Gap: $1 million
• City of Selah wastewater treatment plant improvements: $1.4 million
• Excel Youth Center in Yakima: $1 million
• Yakima Trolley Museum: $25,000
• PNWU Dental School: $5 million
• Yakima Training Center renovation: $3.06 million
• Yakima Training Center Army National Guard combat fitness training facility: $600,000
• Substance use disorder and mental health inpatient treatment: $11.75 million
• Remediation and cleanup request for Yakima City Landfill and right of way: $10.5 million
• Yakima Valley School: $5.33 million
• Bringing It Home II 24-hour domestic violence shelter: $125,000
• Yakima County fire emergency responder radio system: $139,000
• Yakima County Fire District 12 wildfire response: $38,000
• Zillah Park renovation: $300,000
• Yakima County Courthouse: $815,000
• Yakima County Stadium: $525,000
• Filipino Hall Rehabilitation: $52,000
The state's budget also included capital funding for school districts in Toppenish, Mabton and the Yakama Reservation.
• Yakima Tribal School District 1: $1.55 million
• Yakima Tribal School District 2: $3.3 million
• Toppenish School District: $1.08 million
• Mabton School District: $580,000
