Tony O'Rourke, the Yakima city manager from 2012 through the end of 2015, was remembered for his push for infrastructure improvements and the controversial downtown plaza proposal as news of his death reached former colleagues and friends.
O’Rourke, 68, died June 20 in South Carolina after his daily beach walk with his golden retriever, Wilson, according to his obituary. He was living in Fripp Island, S.C.
Several people in Yakima recalled O’Rourke’s affection for his golden retriever, Murphy, when he lived and worked here.
“I still remember his dog Murphy was with him most days at work,” said Joe Mann, a longtime downtown businessman and property owner. “It was relaxing to see him with his dog at work, and to see him walking his dog around downtown.”
Mann and others who recalled O’Rourke’s tenure from nearly a decade ago said his ideas for downtown and drive to get them accomplished quickly weren’t “relaxing” to everyone -- something the man who worked as an administrator in communities across the country admitted himself.
“If you want a caretaker, don’t call me,” O’Rourke said in a 2015 interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic. “If you want to get something done, call me.
“I’m sorry, I’m not a country club manager,” O’Rourke said of his approach to city management.
Mann, president of the Downtown Association of Yakima board, said he appreciated O’Rourke’s drive and what he was able to accomplish in Yakima. Mann also agreed with O’Rourke’s efforts to plan and build the downtown plaza, a proposal that was soundly rejected by voters in a referendum after his departure.
“As I sit here in my office (at Ron’s Coin & Collectibles), I still have my downtown plaza pledge card,” Mann said Friday. “Tony was a very strong advocate of the plaza and I think downtown would be a different place today had that gone forward.”
O’Rourke comes to Yakima
Born in Austria and spending part of his childhood overseas, O’Rourke graduated from Kailua High School in Hawaii, earned his bachelor's degree at UC Santa Barbara and earned a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Cornell University in New York.
According to his obituary and the city of Yakima’s website, O’Rourke worked in city government in Texas and Florida in the 1980s and '90s before becoming executive director of Beaver Creek Ski Resort near Vail, Colo. After working there for 14 years, O’Rourke was hired as city manager in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., in August 2010, two years before he came to Yakima.
He arrived in Yakima in the summer of 2012, replacing longtime Yakima City Manager Dick Zais, who retired in 2011 after more than three decades working for the city.
“I came here knowing we had lots of challenges, and I'll work on them until I retire,” O’Rourke said in an Aug. 10, 2013, interview with the Herald-Republic, one year after he was hired. “The keys to success are working with the City Council to move the city forward and listening to the public for direction.
“We've already started making progress on some things,” O’Rourke added. “This summer, the city started extensive repairs on some of its worst streets. Other things, like the mill site, will take years before we see the results.
“But the council and City Hall are focused on the future, and it's brighter than yesterday.”
O’Rouke’s accomplishments include guiding the Yakima Air Terminal from shared ownership between the city and Yakima County to full city ownership in 2013; winning a voter-approved funding solution for road improvements; and planning for recreational facilities that eventually opened as the YMCA Aquatics Center and Sozo Sports Complex.
The plaza controversy
But his most memorable endeavor was the planning and design of the downtown plaza, which would have been built in the parking lot south of Yakima Avenue and west of The Capitol Theatre.
O’Rourke believed the plaza would be a potential attraction to bring residents and visitors downtown, spurring private investment and economic development. The $12 million project would have included $10 million in private investment through donations.
Opponents, including several business owners adjacent to the parking area, said the plaza would take away convenient parking near already popular businesses and ultimately would be a waste of money with no guarantee of boosting Yakima’s downtown.
In November 2015, all seven City Council seats were up for election after a voting rights lawsuit, and the new City Council favored putting the downtown plaza proposal on the ballot. In November 2018, several years after O’Rourke left Yakima, nearly 70% of residents voted against the plaza in an advisory referendum.
O’Rourke resigned as city manager in December 2015, receiving four months' severance pay and benefits. He moved on to become city administrator in Canon City, Colo., then served as city manager of Panama City, Fla., and town manager of Frisco, Colo.
Cliff Moore eventually replaced O’Rourke as city manager, serving from May 2016 to August 2019.
Some of O’Rourke’s controversial decisions resulted in lawsuits, including one filed by Mark Peterson, owner of the recently closed H&H Furniture on West Yakima Avenue.
After years of litigation, a U.S. District Court jury in Yakima ruled in September of last year that O’Rourke and two other city officials did not violate Peterson’s First Amendment rights when he was cited in November 2013 for fire code violations.
Peterson had argued his business was targeted because of his outspoken opposition to the downtown plaza.
O’Rourke also was abruptly fired from his Panama City job in February 2021 after raising concerns about a possible misuse of public funds. He filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city one month later, WFSU public radio of Tallahassee reported.
In May 2022, O’Rourke began his final job as general manager for Fripp Island Property Owners Association, near Hilton Head Island on the coast of South Carolina, the Summit Daily News of Colorado reported.
Mann, who recently worked with other downtown business owners on a revised downtown parking plan, said he stayed in touch with O’Rourke after he left Yakima and appreciated his time here.
“He had strong opinions and jumped around a lot (between jobs) because of that, I think,” Mann said. “But I thought he led with his heart, and I appreciated that about him.”
According to his obituary, O'Rourke's wife, Susan, and his three children held a beachside farewell ceremony for Tony on June 24 at Fripp Island, S.C. A memorial service is planned Sept. 9, 2023, at the Beaver Creek Resort Co. in Beaver Creek, Colo.
