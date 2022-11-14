Yakima residents can share comments on the proposed city budget before the council considers adopting the plan at a meeting Tuesday.
The city’s proposed biennial budget uses $1.5 million in fund reserves in 2023 and $1.6 million in fund reserves in 2024. The general fund is forecast at about $71.8 million in revenue in 2023.
While the city’s historical fund balance is stabilized near 25% for 2021-22, the preliminary budget projects the fund balance degrading to 20.6% in 2023 and 17.9% in 2024. The city is required to meet at least 16.7% in the reserve.
Tuesday’s meeting is the final public meeting in which residents can comment on the budget, which also addresses increasing costs because of inflation, public safety priorities and road repairs. The council can consider it for adoption after the comment period.
Public meetings start at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., though the Yakima City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
The council will also revisit parks and recreation fees and discuss the creation of an ad-hoc committee for the Martin Luther King Jr. Aquatic Center.
The council previously directed staff to keep fees for youth programs unchanged or as low as possible, increasing fees for noncity residents.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available at the city website.
