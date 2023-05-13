Filing opens Monday for four seats on the Yakima City Council, two Superior Court judge positions and mayor positions across the county.
Candidates for city council, school boards and other local elected offices can file from 9 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Friday at the Yakima County Auditor's Office.
The primary election is Aug. 1, with the general election on Nov. 7. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said odd-year elections generally see a lower turnout than other elections.
“We always see very low returns in this primary cycle,” Ross said in an email. “We should see anywhere from 10,000 to 19,000 ballots returned, so we predict a 25% return.”
Yakima City Council positions for Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 will be on the ballot in August. Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens, the incumbents from Districts 3 and 7 respectively, have announced they will run for re-election.
Eliana Macias and Soneya Lund, the incumbents from Districts 1 and 5 whose terms expire at the end of this year, had not announced whether they will run for re-election as of Friday.
Some challengers have already thrown their hats in the ring for Yakima City Council. Businessman Leo Roy announced he will run for the District 1 seat. President of the Yakima Landlords Association Rick Glenn will run in District 5. And Toppenish Middle School teacher Reedy Berg will seek the District 7 seat.
Other local seats
Two Yakima County Superior Court judgeships are also up for election. Judges Jared Boswell and Sonia Rodriguez True were appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to fill the departments 5 and 7 positions, respectively, and will be up for election.
Outside of Yakima there are five city council seats up for election in Grandview, two in Granger, three in Harrah, four in Mabton, three in Moxee, three in Naches, four in Selah, four in Sunnyside, three in Tieton, four in Toppenish, three in Union Gap, five in Wapato and three in Zillah.
Grandview, Granger, Harrah, Moxee, Naches, Selah, Tieton and Wapato will have mayoral elections this year.
There are three school board seats up for election in the Yakima School District, three in East Valley, four in Grandview, three in Granger, three in Highland, five in Mabton, four in Mt. Adams, three in Naches Valley, three in Selah, three in Sunnyside, three in Toppenish, four in Union Gap, three in Wapato, three in West Valley and two in Zillah.
Within Yakima County, fire districts 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, and 12 each have one commissioner position up for election. Districts 1 and 14 each have two positions. And Districts 10 and 11 have three positions.
The port districts of Grandview and Sunnyside each have a position on the ballot. The Terrace Heights Sewer District has one seat up for election. The Naches Parks and Recreation District will have four seats on the ballot.
A newly proposed Lower Valley public hospital district has five seats up for election. The formation of that district also will be up to voters.
The Yakima Herald-Republic will announce new filings each day until the filing period ends Friday. More information on the election, including how to file, is available online at bit.ly/yhr-file23.
