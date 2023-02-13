Voters casting ballots in Tuesday’s special election must turn them in by 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Yakima County Auditor’s Office. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day.
In-person ballot boxes are available throughout Yakima County, including at the Yakima County Courthouse and at city halls in some towns with issues on the ballot.
Tuesday’s special election is a relatively small one, with only about 17,000 ballots total. Voters within the Highland, Mabton and Selah school districts will decide on school funding measures.
Highland School District is seeking a four-year replacement levy at an estimated annual rate of $1.77 per $1,000 of assessed value on a person’s home. That is consistent with the current learning levy rate. It needs a simple majority to pass.
Selah School District is also seeking a replacement levy at an estimated annual rate of about $1.65 per $1,000 of assessed home value. That’s a slight increase compared to the current levy, but a recent refinancing of the district’s bonds means Selah residents will pay an overall lower tax rate, according to Chris Scacco, associate superintendent for district operations. It needs a simple majority to pass.
Mabton School District will attempt for a second time to pass a $12.8 million bond to renovate the junior senior high school. Proposed improvements include upgrades to school security, adding a full service kitchen and building permanent classrooms for junior high students. The district attempted to pass the bond in November but received only about 54% voter approval. Bonds require 60% to pass.
The auditor’s office has received about 3,400 ballots as of Friday. That’s a voter turnout rate of about 20% so far, according to the office’s returned ballot statistics update.
Online and by mail voter registration have closed. In-person registration is available at the Yakima County Auditor’s Office in the county courthouse until 8 p.m. Tuesday. All ballots must be signed by the voter.
