A federal judge has sided with a group of Yakima Valley Latinos and ordered the state to redraw the boundaries of the 15th Legislative District in Central Washington.
“The question in this case is whether the state has engaged in line-drawing which, in combination with the social and historical conditions in the Yakima Valley region, impairs the ability of Latino voters in that area to elect their candidate of choice on an equal basis with other voters. The answer is yes,” U.S. District Court Judge Robert S. Lasnik wrote in his decision.
The lawsuit – Soto Palmer v. Hobbs – challenged the new mapping of that legislative district, which was part of the statewide redistricting plan approved by the bipartisan Washington State Redistricting Commission and enacted in February 2022.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court by the Campaign Legal Center, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund and others, including former Yakima County Commission candidate Susan Soto Palmer.
They said the new mapping disenfranchised Latino voters by fragmenting Latino communities throughout the region, a violation of the Voting Rights Act.
Secretary of State Steven Hobbs, House Speaker Laurie Jenkins and Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig initially were named as defendants.
Jenkins and Billig were later dismissed from the case and Granger Mayor Jose Trevino was named a defendant after becoming an intervenor along with State Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy, and Kennewick resident Ismael Campos.
On Thursday, Lasnik ordered the state to revise the district boundary and have it approved and enacted by Feb. 7, 2024.
"I am thrilled by yesterday’s ruling,” Palmer said Friday. “For the first time, Latino and Hispanic voters in the Yakima Valley will have a fairer and more equitable opportunity to make our voices heard in the State Legislature.”
District 15 includes parts of Yakima, Grant, Benton, Franklin and Adams counties and has a Latino voter population of 50.02% and an overall minority voter population of 55.05%, according to population data provided by the commission.
But the district excluded nearby heavily Latino communities in the Yakima Valley. Part of the city of Yakima and the cities of Toppenish, Wapato and Mabton were separated from the Latino majority district. The district was extended to Adams County to include the less politically active Latino voters in Othello, the lawsuit said.
The extension also added rural white communities in Benton, Grant and Franklin counties, where white voters are much more active than Latino voters, the lawsuit said.
Lasnik found great similarities among Latino communities throughout the region and rejected claims that they differed because of distance.
“The Court finds that Latinos in the Yakima Valley region form a community of interest based on more than just race. While the community is by no means uniform or monolithic, its members share many of the same experiences and concerns regardless of whether they live in Yakima, Pasco, or along the highways and rivers in between,” he said in his decision.
Lasnik required a new district map be submitted to the secretary of state on or before March 25 so it will be in effect for the 2024 election.
This isn’t the first voting rights act case to foster change in the Yakima Valley. The Yakima City Council was ordered to revamp its elective districts to reflect the Latino population after being sued by the American Civil Liberties Union.
In a settlement with OneAmerica, Yakima County agreed to redraw commission districts – one a Latino majority – and eliminate at-large general elections.
Palmer was part of the OneAmerica lawsuit. She ran for Yakima County Commissioner in 2018 and won the primary, where voters only select candidates in their respective districts. But she lost to the late Norm Childress in the general election, where commissioners were selected at large.
“After decades of racial discrimination against our community, this is a huge step forward towards progress in democracy,” Palmer said. “Yesterday’s ruling will enable the Latino and Hispanic community in our area, which has seen enormous growth over the past decade, to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to our community."
